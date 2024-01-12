The ranking of the world’s most powerful armies was published: Ukraine surpassed Germany

#ranking #worlds #powerful #armies #published #Ukraine #surpassed #Germany

This year, Ukraine took 18th place, its PwrIndx (eng. power index, lit. power index) in 2024 January 9 was 0.2598. Calculations are based on the fact that the lower the PwrIndx value, the higher the country’s base combat capability.

Compilers of the rating noted that the change of location does not necessarily mean a decrease in the country’s military capabilities.

The full world military power ranking can be found here.

Order of countries in 2024

The first place is occupied by the USA, the second place is Russia, and the third place is China. Israel’s military is one rank above Ukraine’s. However, the armed forces of Ukraine are ahead of the armies of Germany and Spain.

in 2021 Ukraine rose to the 6th place in the ranking of European armies and to the 22nd place in the world ranking. The Armed Forces of Ukraine moved up two positions in the ranking of the world’s strongest armies in the Global Firepower Index and in 2020. October month. took 25th place. In the list of the world’s strongest armies in 2017 Ukraine took the 30th place, Defense Express writes.

In this ranking, Lithuania ranks 88 out of 145, Latvia – 99, Estonia – 87, Poland – 21.

Top 20 positions:

JAV

Russia

China

India

South Korea

United Kingdom

Japan

Turkey

Pakistan

Italy

France

Brazil

Indonesia

Iran

Egypt

Australia

Israel

Ukraine

Germany

Spain