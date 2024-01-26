The reaction of a young woman, after starting her first job with an 8-hour schedule, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. She cries on TikTok: “I don’t have time for anything!”

#reaction #young #woman #starting #job #8hour #schedule #a.m #p.m #cries #TikTok #dont #time

A young woman from New Jersey, USA, fresh out of college and now on the job market, faces the harsh reality of a job with a schedule from 9 in the morning to 5 in the afternoon. She complains in a video posted on TikTok that she no longer has time and energy for anything, not even to cook dinner or go out with friends, reports the Daily Mail.

She just started her first full-time job in the field of marketing, with an 8-hour schedule, from 9 to 5, and the difficulties seem to be endless for Brielle. The young woman from New Jersey, USA, burst into tears while filming a TikTok in which she shared her pain.

The first job, from 9 to 5, destroyed his life: “The schedule is crazy”

Since she got hired, the young woman says that she no longer has time or energy to have a social life outside of work, especially since it takes her 4 hours a day to commute between her home and the office. And taking a shower or preparing dinner – moments that used to give him pleasure – have now become a chore.

“I don’t want to complain about the job itself, but the 9-to-5 schedule in general is just crazy,” Brielle says on TikTok. The young woman stated that she got hired after sending CVs and applying to hundreds of jobs for 5 months. He had no choice but to move to New Jersey to reach the New York office, as he could not afford rent closer to headquarters.

Wave of comments: “That’s adult life!”

“I leave home and get to the train at 7:30 in the morning, and I get back at 6:15 at the earliest. I don’t have time for anything,” she says. Later, in another video, he stated that most of the time he doesn’t get home until 19:30: “I want to wash, eat and sleep. I don’t have energy to cook or do sports. I’m like that angry, God…!”

She added that it could be worse, although the ideal scenario was to be able to work from home. “I know I could have had a longer schedule, but even so, when I leave work it’s dark outside,” says Brielle.

The video collected more than 1.5 million views, but also a lot of comments, some supportive, others somewhat harsher. “I understand you perfectly! Five days of work and only two days off feels like Hell, honestly,” writes someone, while another user of the platform told him that “Generation Z’s need to get into leadership positions and to implement the four-day work week”.

“40 hours of work per week is only possible if someone else takes care of the house”, believes an internet user. But not everyone showed empathy towards Brielle’s problem. Many have argued that this is simply how “adult life” is. “You can always resign and start military service,” someone commented to him. “Imagine if you had children too!” says another TikTok user.

