The reason for the love of junk food may be the “Black Death”

#reason #love #junk #food #Black #Death

In the mid-14th century, the Second Plague Pandemic, also known as the “Black Death”, killed 60 percent of the people living in Europe and changed the course of history. The disease caused fever, fatigue and vomiting, as well as painful blisters in various parts of the body.

Experts suggest that the Black Death may have influenced our current love of junk food due to nutritional and hygiene changes during this period.

Analysis of dental plaque in skeletons dating back thousands of years has revealed that the dominant bacteria in our mouths today are linked to low-fibre, high-carbohydrate diets as well as dairy consumption.

It is stated that this bacteria represents today’s modern diets, such as junk food, and that global events such as the Black Death may have triggered the dominance of the bacteria in our mouths.

Dietary and hygiene changes during the plague are thought to affect the bacterial environment in our mouths.

THE BACTERIA IN OUR MOUTH IS CONNECTED WITH OUR HEALTH

These bacteria in the body are known to be linked to immunity, heart and brain health, but they can also be associated with some diseases.

“Modern microbiomes are linked to a wide range of chronic diseases, including obesity, cardiovascular disease, and poor mental health,” said Professor Laura Weyrich of Penn State. He underlined that a person’s health can affect the bacteria produced in his mouth.

The professor’s team, B.C. He collected material from the teeth of 235 individuals buried at 27 archaeological sites in England and Scotland from 2200 BC to AD 1835.

After processing the samples, they detected 954 microbial species belonging to two different bacterial communities. One of these was dominated by the genus Streptococcus, which is commonly found in the mouths of modern humans, while the other was dominated by the genus Methanobrevibacter, now thought to be largely extinct in healthy humans.

“BLACK DEATH” CHANGED ORAL BACTERIA

The research found that almost 11 percent of the diversity in oral bacteria can be explained by changes throughout history, including the coming of the Black Death.

It is possible that the pandemic triggered changes in people’s diets, which in turn affected the diversity of the bacterial environment in the mouth.