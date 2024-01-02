The reason why beautiful Jessica Alba refuses to shoot nude scenes

#reason #beautiful #Jessica #Alba #refuses #shoot #nude #scenes

We haven’t seen much of Jessica Alba in recent years, but the actress has appeared in several blockbusters and major films. For example, just think about it Sin City-diptych and the two Fantastic Four-movies. However, there is one thing she never did in her many films.

Alba is considered one of the most beautiful women in the film industry. It is therefore not surprising that she can be seen in quite a few films as a diva or ‘la femme fatale’. She recorded several spicy scenes, but she never took off her clothes completely and she never will.

The reason

In 2019, the actress gave an interview, in which she explained why she does not want and will not shoot nude scenes: “I personally find it difficult to get naked with someone you don’t really know at all“.

When her husband, Cash Warren, joked that she could have shot some spicy scenes with many Hollywood hunks, Alba said: “I won’t deny that I don’t find Pierce Brosnan and Bruce Willis handsome, but that doesn’t mean I’ll get naked. I don’t know them, so it feels strange to record something like that“.

Special

Alba continues: “I see making love as something very special and intimate. You choose to be with someone. You feel and smell each other. That should be a choice, not something that is imposed on you. I couldn’t even convey a scene like that convincingly, because I couldn’t “pretend” properly.“

“Also, such scenes can take a very long time to shoot, sometimes even several days. I do not feel like it. I also don’t want my grandparents to see me naked“. For these reasons, Alba always includes a ‘no-nudity clause’ in her film contracts.