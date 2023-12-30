The reason why the ancient Mayan civilization disappeared was found underground

#reason #ancient #Mayan #civilization #disappeared #underground

The ancient Mayan civilization developed in the territory of Central America, in the territory of present-day Mexico, Guatemala, Belize and Honduras. The Mayans built huge cities in which they built impressive temples and magnificent palaces. Their unique art, mathematical and astronomical knowledge, and complicated writing system made them outstanding among the civilizations of the time.

In 1839, John Lloyd Stevens embarked on a mysterious expedition into the dense jungle of Honduras, where his main motivation was to unravel the mysteries of a luxurious and mysterious Mayan city, Copan. The ruins he discovered were controversial and fascinating at the same time. He found a deserted city, which mysterious decorated with carvings and mystical temples. The late scientist portrayed the Mayans as a peaceful civilization, but contemporary archaeologists now have a different point of view.

Recent excavations have revealed that Copan was home to continuous wars, bloody rituals and human sacrifices. The Maya, like other civilizations, were involved in bloody conflicts during the struggle for domination and power.

Thanks to today’s advanced technology, newly applied excavation techniques have helped scientists uncover the city’s mysteries, causing less damage than the old outdated methods. Thus, they were able to uncover more memories without damage.

The largest tombs were discovered in the churches of Copan, which probably contain the remains of high-ranking persons, perhaps kings. The inscriptions found here may provide scholars with new information about understanding the Mayan civilization. Mayan society was characterized by rituals involving bloodshed, ball games of cosmic significance and artistic values. However, the “blood pact” between kings and subjects, i.e. human sacrifice, could not protect Copan from internal strife and collapse.

Source: ancientorigins