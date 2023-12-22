The reasons why you lose your breath with excitement, your face turns red when you are embarrassed, and you get butterflies in your stomach when you fall in love have been revealed.

#reasons #lose #breath #excitement #face #turns #red #embarrassed #butterflies #stomach #fall #love #revealed

Assoc. Prof. from the Department of Mental Health and Diseases. Dr. Taha Can Tuman’s scientific explanation of the reactions of the human body to emotions such as joy, sadness and happiness attracted attention.

Assoc. Dr. It did not go unnoticed that Taha Can Tuman stated that the expressions ‘to fly with happiness’ and ‘to be weak with excitement’, which are used among the public, actually have a scientific equivalent.

Assoc. Prof. said that the events, thoughts or memories encountered during the day lead to a series of physiological and physical reactions in our minds. Dr. Tuman stated:

“There is an autonomic nervous system in our body, which is formed by the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems. When the sympathetic nervous system is activated, the release of adrenaline hormone from the adrenal glands increases. The sympathetic nervous system causes symptoms such as irritability, anger, anxiety, palpitations, sweating, tremors, dry mouth, and dilated pupils.”

IN DEEP SADNESS, A LUMPS CAN BE FELT IN THE THROAT

“During times of sadness and crying, stress hormones such as cortisol are secreted, while the sympathetic nervous system prepares the body for fight or flight mode, respiratory changes cause tension and tension in the throat muscles.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “The glottis muscle at the mouth of the windpipe expands, allowing more oxygen to reach the body. This may cause a lump sensation in the throat. Apart from this, cough, hiccups, excessive air swallowing, feeling of bloating due to excessive air swallowing, and nausea may be observed. “The feeling of a lump in the throat is usually temporary, but when symptoms are persistent or severe, it is necessary to consult a physician.”

THE FEELING OF BLOOD SPREAD TO MY BRAIN WHEN I GOT ANGER

“During anger, the sympathetic nervous system prepares the body for a rapid response by increasing blood pressure and accelerating the heart rate. Stress hormones increase energy levels and support more blood flow to the brain. In this way, energy levels increase.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said:

“However, constant anger can be detrimental to health, as in the proverb ‘harmful to a sharp jar of vinegar’. Anger management and awareness are important.”

CUTTING OFF BREATH WHEN EXCITED

Assoc. Dr. Tuman stated that in case of excitement, sympathetic system activation can increase breathing rate.

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “This situation may cause a short-term feeling of breathlessness, but a return to normal is achieved with the parasympathetic system. “For this reason, when we get excited, we feel out of breath.”

THE FEELING OF FLYING WITH HAPPINESS

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said happiness is a complex emotion that positively affects a person’s emotional state and triggers a series of physiological changes.

Tuman said, “Chemical changes in the brain, especially the increase in the release of happiness hormones such as dopamine, serotonin and endorphin, contribute to the person feeling as if he or she is floating. Along with the increase in brain activity, increased focus and mental energy levels, physiological relaxation and muscle relaxation also play a role in feeling happy. “In general, the feeling of happiness is combined with a general state of well-being, characterized by increased energy levels, positive thoughts and a feeling of inner peace,” he said.

STOMACH CRAMPS WHEN SOMEONE YOU LOVE IS HURT

Assoc. Dr. Tuman stated that the sympathetic and parasympathetic nervous systems play a role in regulating both contractions and secretions.

Tuman said, “The increase in sympathetic activation and cortisol release that occurs when we are exposed to chronic stress negatively affects gastrointestinal movements and can cause involuntary contractions, cramps and abdominal pain.”

HEART PLAYING IN PANIC

“In a state of panic, the body initiates the ‘fight or flight’ response, increasing heart rate and blood pressure. This aims to provide more oxygen and energy, preparing the body for a rapid response. “This is part of the body’s preparation for a potential threat.” Using the words of Assoc. Dr. Taha Can Tuman said, “During a panic attack, sympathetic system activation causes symptoms such as palpitations, chest pain, shortness of breath, shaking, sweating, numbness and tingling.”

Goosebumps when frightened

“The sympathetic nervous system initiates a series of physiological changes in times of fear. In this process, adrenaline release increases and the muscles around the capillary contract. “This contraction erects the feather follicles, causing the feathers to rise.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said:

“Goosebumps on the arms occur as a response of the body to danger and are usually observed in situations of fear or anxiety.”

HEART HEAVY, CHEST NIGHTNESS IN NEWS OF SUDDEN LOSS AND GRIEF

“In a sudden loss and grief, the sympathetic nervous system increases heart rate, blood pressure and breathing rate.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “In this process, the chest muscles work harder and get tired. “In this case, we feel pain, pressure and tightness in our chest,” he said.

FLUSHING FROM EMBARRASSMENT

“The sympathetic nervous system is activated when we feel embarrassed or stressed. This activation leads to the dilation of facial capillaries and increased blood flow. Because facial skin is thinner than other body parts and has more capillary networks underneath.” Says Assoc. Dr. Tuman said:

“When an individual with social phobia experiences fear of being embarrassed and humiliated in a social environment, he may experience symptoms such as flushing on his face, sweating, trembling in his hands and voice, and dry mouth.”

STOMACH TURNING WITH DISGUST

Assoc. Dr. Tuman stated that in case of disgust, nausea is part of the body’s protection mechanism against potential dangers.

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “The sympathetic nervous system, when faced with high anxiety, stress or disgust, reacts by contracting the stomach muscles, causing the stomach contents to move backwards and causing nausea. “At the same time, high anxiety and sadness can cause changes in serotonin levels that affect the digestive system,” he said.

HANDS SHAKE WHEN WORRIED

“Trembling in the hands in moments of anxiety is a result of physiological reactions in the body. The sympathetic nervous system releases stress hormones such as cortisol and increases adrenaline levels in case of anxiety. “These hormones can cause muscles to contract and tremors in the hands.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said:

“Additionally, stress and anxiety can lead to general tension in the muscles, triggering tremors in the hands.”

CRYING TEARS OF JOY

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said that tears of joy can increase the levels of chemicals produced by the body, such as endorphins and other happiness hormones.

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “These hormones ensure emotional balance by reducing the effects of stress hormones (for example, cortisol). With the activation of the emotional centers in the brain, the tear glands are automatically stimulated. “This causes the body to start producing tears as an emotional response,” he said.

WHEN YOU FALL IN LOVE, THERE ARE BUTTERFLIES IN YOUR STOMACH

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said that love causes various chemical and hormonal changes in the body.

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “The body’s first response to love is to increase oxytocin, dopamine and norepinephrine hormone levels. These chemicals may contribute to feelings of happiness, reward, and connection. The sympathetic nervous system is activated. “Heart rate increases, blood pressure increases, and this contributes to the butterfly feeling in the abdominal area,” he said.

BREAKING CHEST WHEN PROUD

“The reason we feel pride in the chest area is that the sympathetic nervous system increases heart rate, raises blood pressure, and tenses the muscles in the chest area during pride. “This muscle tension causes the chest to expand and swell.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said:

“Pride is often associated with positive states such as one’s achievement, self-esteem, or social recognition, which carries with it the tendency to feel physically strong and self-confident.”

DARK EYES WHEN YOU FALL IN LOVE

“The dizzying symptoms we experience when we fall in love are actually the result of a process mediated by the activation of the limbic system in the brain and many secreted neurotransmitters. Oxytocin, one of the two leading hormones, fuels commitment and passion, and the dopamine hormone, which stimulates the reward center of the brain, fuels the feeling of joy and pleasure. “For this reason, when we fall in love, our energy increases, our appetite decreases, and we have difficulty falling asleep.” Says Assoc. Dr. Tuman stated the following:

“Since the sympathetic system is also activated when we fall in love, these intense emotions are accompanied by symptoms such as excessive attention to the person we fall in love with, palpitations, sweating, and hot flushes.”

KNEES BREKING IN FEAR AND GRIEF

“The sympathetic activation that occurs during a panic attack or when we encounter a danger causes faster breathing, however, numbness, tingling in the arms and legs, and a feeling of coldness in the hands and feet may occur.” said Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “Parents may express their complaints that they feel dizzy, dizzy, and their knees are weak.”

HEAD FALLING FORWARD WHEN DISAPPOINTED

Assoc. Dr. Tuman stated that disappointment is the feeling of intense sadness experienced when expectations and hopes are not met.

Assoc. Dr. Tuman said, “The greater the hopes, the more severe the disappointment. At the same time, when we are emotionally challenged, we can express our internal state through our body language; This can cause the head to droop forward and a general feeling of ‘collapse’. “In depression, thoughts of worthlessness, decrease in self-confidence and self-esteem, and the resulting psychomotor slowdown may cause an expression of sadness in the facial expression, dullness, fixation in the gaze, a forward-leaning posture, walking with the head bowed, shoulders drooping, wrinkles on the forehead, and downward pulling at the corners of the mouth.” .