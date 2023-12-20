The rebellion against Nasko Sirakov is growing

#rebellion #Nasko #Sirakov #growing

SEE OUR BOOKMAKER PAGE HERE!

Association “Levski na levskarite”, which has been openly fighting against the style of management of the club by Nasko Sirakov, boasted of receiving support from the club’s fans.

The organization used their Facebook account to announce that they have already collected over 1,000 signatures in the launched initiative, which aims to show that the owner of the Blues does not enjoy the support of the supporters. The ultimate goal of the subscription is for Nasko Sirakov to deposit his shares and for a new General Assembly to be convened to elect the leadership of Levski.

Top Sports Betting Odds!

“Nearly 1,100 Levska residents have already supported our initiative “Let’s get Levski back!”. And we will do much more! For a free, independent and democratic Levski! We sincerely hope that the thousands of Levska residents will believe that we all have the strength to take the fate of our beloved our club in our hands and as a mature community we will establish a democratic model of management, where by voting we will choose the leadership of our beloved Levski”, wrote the Association.

We remind you that a meeting of Nasko Sirakov with representatives of the National Supporters’ Club and the “Levski na Levskarite” association is scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. in Levski’s offices at the “Georgi Asparuhov” stadium. The two organizations must broadcast three of their representatives.

Efbet League – season 2023/2024
Efbet League standings
Bulgarian Cup – season 2023/2024

Download our BLITZ SPORT mobile app HERE!

Also Read:  Manufacturing output rose 1.9% in the first quarter

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The challenge of hotel infrastructure
The challenge of hotel infrastructure
Posted on
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Beeper will require a Mac to use iMessage on Android – Tablets and Phones – News
Posted on
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
VIDEO Extremely serious slippage in Parliament. George Simion, to Diana Sosoacă: I’m sexually assaulting you, bitch! / Debates on the budget in plenary resumed, after the scandal on Tuesday evening
Posted on
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
VAR scandal in Bayern goal against Stuttgart? Kölner Keller admits technical problems
Posted on
Tags
akhbar Angola Angolan Cameroon news Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football Freed GAZA Government Hamas Health horizon international news Israel journal lavieeco Luanda moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy portal of the president press morocco Rains Release Russia site d soccer sport Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Please contact us at [email protected]

Information

  • Terms & Conditions

Hosted by ByoHosting

More Interesting News