The rebellion against Nasko Sirakov is growing

Association “Levski na levskarite”, which has been openly fighting against the style of management of the club by Nasko Sirakov, boasted of receiving support from the club’s fans.

The organization used their Facebook account to announce that they have already collected over 1,000 signatures in the launched initiative, which aims to show that the owner of the Blues does not enjoy the support of the supporters. The ultimate goal of the subscription is for Nasko Sirakov to deposit his shares and for a new General Assembly to be convened to elect the leadership of Levski.

“Nearly 1,100 Levska residents have already supported our initiative “Let’s get Levski back!”. And we will do much more! For a free, independent and democratic Levski! We sincerely hope that the thousands of Levska residents will believe that we all have the strength to take the fate of our beloved our club in our hands and as a mature community we will establish a democratic model of management, where by voting we will choose the leadership of our beloved Levski”, wrote the Association.

We remind you that a meeting of Nasko Sirakov with representatives of the National Supporters’ Club and the “Levski na Levskarite” association is scheduled for today at 10:30 a.m. in Levski’s offices at the “Georgi Asparuhov” stadium. The two organizations must broadcast three of their representatives.

