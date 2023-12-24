The rebellion of the Orthodox priests from the Republic of Moldova against the ferula of Moscow. 50 church leaders left the Kremlin outpost for the Romanian Patriarchate

#rebellion #Orthodox #priests #Republic #Moldova #ferula #Moscow #church #leaders #left #Kremlin #outpost #Romanian #Patriarchate

Times are hard for the Moscow branch of the Orthodox Church in the Republic of Moldova, criticized by parishioners after the start of the Russian invasion of neighboring Ukraine, reports AFP on Sunday, in a report carried by Agerpres.

Bishop Ioan de Soroca, vicar of the Metropolitanate of Moldova, has a photo on a wall depicting the Patriarch of Russia, KirillPhoto: Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP / Profimedia

Located 30 kilometers from the capital of the Republic of Moldova, the village of Cimişeni, with a population of 2,850 inhabitants, most of whom are Romanian, decided to move to the Metropolis of Bessarabia, within the Romanian Patriarchate.

The idea had appeared even before the war in Ukraine, but Father Ioan Solonaru was afraid at that time that there would be “quarrels” on the subject. The Kremlin’s offensive, “carried out with the blessing of the Russian Patriarch Kirill”, served as a catalyst, the priest explains to AFP.

“This fight between the Orthodox brothers revolted the people”, he emphasizes.

Also, the reception of Ukrainian refugees, who came in large numbers to the Republic of Moldova, awakened consciences.

The members of the parish “started to tell me that they no longer want to come to Kirill’s church to receive communion,” reports the 55-year-old priest, after offering his parishioners holy communion.

50 priests from the Republic of Moldova decided to come under the tutelage of the Romanian Patriarchate

In mid-August, he officially took the step, passing under the tutelage of the Romanian Patriarchate. In total, about 50 priests from the Republic of Moldova decided to do the same, according to the Metropolis of Bessarabia.

In this former Soviet republic, which hopes to join the European Union, “nothing connects us to Moscow anymore”, says Ioan Solonaru. “We don’t even have common borders with Russia!”, he adds, saying that he doesn’t understand some people’s nostalgia for the Soviet Union.

In a recent letter, Metropolitan Vladimir, the head of the Metropolitanate of Moldova linked to Moscow, expressed his concern about the departure of priests and the “marginalization” of his Church “due to belonging to the Moscow Patriarchate, perceived by society as an outpost of the Kremlin”.

“The aspiring Moldavian people are getting closer to Romania”, Metropolitan Vladimir expresses his concern, asking for a solution to “get out of the crisis”, continues AFP.

“We are not hand in hand with those who promote these actions”

A meeting of the highest prelates took place afterwards, who took the decision to maintain the current status of the Church.

“We don’t feel in danger”, claims Bishop Ioan de Soroca, also expressing his regret regarding the decision of some priests. “These lost souls must come to their senses,” he said.

As for the war against Ukraine, he denies any support. “We are not hand in hand with those who promote these actions”, affirms Bishop Ioan, but without explicitly condemning the actions of Patriarch Kirill.

The Moscow branch claims about 1,350 parishes in the Republic of Moldova, far from the Romanian branch, which counts just over 200.

“We had to start from scratch after our reactivation in 1992”, following the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Moldova, explains the spokesman of the Metropolis of Bessarabia, Constantin Olaru.

“Those who want (to join us) will be welcomed with open arms”, he adds, appreciating this trend as inevitable, given that the Republic of Moldova is preparing to start EU accession negotiations. “This is a pro-European signal”, emphasizes Constantin Olaru.

The whole society must be united, including the Church, urges Maia Sandu

The President of the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu, sent a similar message. “How can the Russian Church support the war and the killing of innocent people? (…) Under these conditions, the Church cannot stand aside and pretend that it does not see what is happening”, Maia Sandu reacted in November, on public radio.

“The whole society must be united, including the Church”, for “peace”, “on the path of European integration”, urged Maia Sandu.

The war also caused division on the Ukrainian religious scene. Once the most popular, the Moscow-linked Church, which in recent years has lost its influence, is targeted by a ban, according to a text adopted in October by the Kyiv Parliament.

Now only the Ukrainian branch remains, declared independent by the Moscow Patriarchate in 2019 after centuries of Russian tutelage.

For the first time this year, the Ukrainian Church will celebrate Christmas on December 25 – just like the Romanian Orthodox and Catholics – instead of January 7, as it was until now, testimony to the “powerful rebirth of the Ukrainian nation”.