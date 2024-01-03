The recently rebuilt hospital building of the relatives of the suspended mayor of Rēzekne has a leaking ceiling

#rebuilt #hospital #building #relatives #suspended #mayor #Rēzekne #leaking #ceiling

Less than four months ago, water started dripping from the ceiling in the rebuilt building of the Infectious Diseases Department of the Rēzekne Hospital, reports Latvijas Televīzija.

The construction works were carried out by SIA “Latgalija”, which is owned by the brother and wife of Aleksandar Bartaševič, who is currently suspended from the post of mayor of Rēzekne. The reconstruction works of the building cost 3.85 million euros.

The hospital has confirmed that there are problems and they are explained by the fact that the building of the Department of Infectious Diseases, as an architectural monument of national importance, did not have the opportunity to insulate the facade. According to the representative of Rēzekne hospital, Līga Vaičula-Kozlovska, the aforementioned aspect in the construction process created an additional risk with the formation of dew points.

According to Vaičule-Kozlovska, after the inspection of the building by a roofer, a problem of dew formation has been detected in the attic in some parts of the local building, but the rooms where the patients are housed are not affected.

Currently, a technical solution is being developed so that the situation that has arisen under the warranty is eliminated as soon as possible.

The owner of the hospital is the Rēzekne municipality, and Georgijs Orlovs, the shareholder from the municipality side, admitted that he was not informed about such a problem, as he did not intervene in solving economic issues and entrusted them to the hospital’s board. The chairman of the board of the hospital has not made any comments.

The manager of “Latgalijas” Mihails Bartaševičs has not provided answers to questions about the construction works.

The owners of “Latgalija” in equal parts are Mihails Bartaševičs and Olga Bartaševiča, according to “Firmas.lv” data. The turnover of the company in 2022 was 8.26 million euros, and the profit – 0.32 million euros.

SIA “Rēzekne hospital” belongs to Rēzekne city council. Its turnover in 2022 was 23.22 million euros, and profit – 2.06 million euros.

Rezekne Hospital. Photo: Ivars Soikāns/LETA