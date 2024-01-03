#recovery #injured #lengthening #day #day #Real #Zaragoza

It’s already 2024. January’s ground is already being stepped onthe time stamp that was established, somewhat in vacuo, for the recovery of the injured of medium and long duration that Real Zaragoza has been carrying since October and November. And, for the moment, no news. Everyone is still out of regular work, on medical leave.

Hay two basic pieces In the initial project of the course, the goalkeeper Cristian Álvarez and the scoring center forward, star signing, Sinan Bakis, whom everyone is looking forward to. Also the left-handed back Lecoeuche once reached a rank of relevance after Nieto’s serious injury at the beginning of September, since he is the natural substitute, the other in that specific position. And the Frenchman is still sidelined by a muscle problem that added to his string of ailments, which he first noticed as soon as he arrived in July, with plantar fasciitis that completely ruined his preseason and the first month of the league.

No one leaves the gym, the daily care of the physiotherapists and the medical staff.. Nieto is not expected. And Valera, the other tenant of the stretchers and massages, is a recent injury, from the last league match on December 20 against Levante, so it is normal that he has at least a month of absence ahead of him.

Only Iván Azón, the youth striker, shows signs in these interim days between the first and second rounds generated by Christmas and the New Year that may be in a position to reappear next Monday, January 15 at the Eldense field, when the competition resumes.

So, in the morning training this Wednesdayday 3 (there is a double session and the team will meet again in the afternoon, at 5:00 p.m.), The news is that there is still no news. The recovery of the injured is lengthening day by day at Real Zaragoza. January 2024 is gathering speed without Cristian Álvarez, Lecoeuche and Bakis showing signs of life in the group’s rehearsals. Nor does the club put forward new details through any medical report that sheds light on each of the cases.

The rest, fortunately, continue with their routines without any further scares. It’s something. With the indispensable support of the youth players, Vaquero, Calavia, Juan Sebastián, Pau Sans, Cortés, Operé, Jay (this time he was not present)… Julio Velázquez, the new coach of the team, tends to restart the league with the same holes in the squad that he inherited from his predecessor, the dismissed Fran Escribá. It’s as if time had stopped there on All Saints’ Day, or before.