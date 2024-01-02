The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden

#recruiters #lies #ensnare #child #murder #Sweden

Published Jan 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m

Premium It would be so easy.

SEK 200,000 for shooting a guy who killed someone else’s dad.

It’s disgusting to drag the family in, the 14-year-old thinks about the assignment.

When he later meets the police interrogator, he is frustrated:

– Please “Ali”, understand. You are the one being exploited, he says.

Nina Svanberg

