The recruiter’s lies to ensnare a child to murder | Sweden

#recruiters #lies #ensnare #child #murder #Sweden
Published Jan 2, 2024 at 5:00 p.m
Premium It would be so easy.
SEK 200,000 for shooting a guy who killed someone else’s dad.
It’s disgusting to drag the family in, the 14-year-old thinks about the assignment.
When he later meets the police interrogator, he is frustrated:
– Please “Ali”, understand. You are the one being exploited, he says.
Nina Svanberg
Copy link
Link copied
Share article
If you are already a subscriber, log in to continue reading.
Sign in
READ PREMIUM FREE FOR ONE WEEK
Get access to Expressen’s entire digital world.
All of this is included:
- All articles on Expressen.se and in the Expressen app
- The e-magazine – discover today’s Expressen and selected magazines
- Share your subscription with up to 3 people
- No commitment period – cancel whenever you want
All readers can use the free trial once. After that, the price is SEK 89/month. Indefinite subscription. No commitment period – cancel whenever you want.
Choose payment method:
START PREMIUM
By clicking on “START PREMIUM” you agree to Bonnier News AB’s (reg. no. 559080-0917) subscription terms for Expressen Premium and confirm that you have read the personal data policy. For technical reasons, an amount of SEK 1 may be reserved on your account, but will be paid back shortly.