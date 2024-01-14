The recruitment contribution and jokes help Brno in the fight against the shortage of public transport drivers

#recruitment #contribution #jokes #Brno #fight #shortage #public #transport #drivers

The situation is sometimes so serious that office officials also have to drive. But the number of newcomers has now doubled compared to previous years.

“The recruitment allowance proved to be an effective motivator. We are also registering interested parties for other driving courses that we will open in February, March and April,” the company’s general manager Miloš Havránek told Novinkám. He recalled that the company transports approximately one million passengers around the city every day. Eighteen new drivers are now being trained as new drivers, which he says is a record.

Reward for a new colleague

The transport company will open thirteen courses this year, four for trams, six for buses and three for trolleybuses. New drivers receive a recruitment allowance of 100,000 crowns from the company in two installments. The first after the end of the course, the second after a year of work. The average salary of drivers last year was CZK 44,792, starting this January, according to the new collective agreement, wages will increase by five percent.

Miloš Havránek, general director of the Transport Company of the City of Brno

In addition, the company has also introduced a referral program where existing employees can receive an extra 10,000 crowns in addition to their salary if they bring a new colleague to the company as a driver or electrician. “Due to the lack of drivers, colleagues go to services more often, they are overloaded and some have considered leaving. There are situations when we simply cannot cope without the help of colleagues from the administration to provide transport,” said company spokeswoman Hana Tomaštíková.

“Do you want everyone to pray for your apparition?”

Everyone who is authorized to drive public transport vehicles helps with driving cars in a crisis, from the head of marketing to managers or technicians. For example, recently, when a group of twenty tram drivers went to donate blood, their leader also went out as reinforcements to the field, even though he was on vacation.

The company spiced up the campaign with jokes in public transport cars. These signs act like a magnet on passengers. Slogans “Don’t stand in the columns for free! Become a public transport driver!” or “Do you want everyone to pray for your apparition? Become a driver of the slush!” knew most of the newcomers.

“We recommend that they apply in advance, because first the applicants have to pass a traffic and psychological examination, then medical examinations. Subsequently, the course itself awaits them, which, depending on traction, lasts from 2 to 4.5 months. But already in this course they are our employees and they are paid,” explained Vlasta Jánská from the personnel department of the transport company.

Photo: archive DpmB