The Red Crescent strengthens reproductive health services in Yemen

#Red #Crescent #strengthens #reproductive #health #services #Yemen

Doha – Qena:

The representative office of the Qatar Red Crescent in Yemen implemented a project to enhance access to reproductive health services in several hospitals in the governorates of Hodeidah, Taiz, and Sana’a, with funding from the United Nations Population Fund.

The Qatar Red Crescent explained, in a statement yesterday, that this project contributed to providing medicines, laboratory solutions, medical equipment and supplies, operational expenses and financial incentives for medical and administrative staff for a period of 3 months in the targeted hospitals in the aforementioned governorates.

He noted that, according to records, the number of beneficiaries of the project reached 10,092 cases, through obtaining medical consultations and reproductive health services, represented in the care of women during pregnancy and at birth, obstetric emergencies, and maternal and child services such as examinations and treatments, and awareness of family planning.

It is noteworthy that this project comes as an extension of the comprehensive health care project, which was implemented in Yemen over a period of 30 months with the aim of rehabilitating and operating 10 medical facilities, and supporting and improving secondary and advanced health services at Khalifa General Hospital in Al-Turbah City, with joint funding from the Qatar Fund for Development and the United Nations Fund. For the population.