The Red Sea, one of the world’s most important trade routes, is in danger, and the war in Gaza has also boiled over

#Red #Sea #worlds #important #trade #routes #danger #war #Gaza #boiled

Already two months ago, rockets were launched from Yemen towards Israel and commercial ships were attacked, but the number of drone attacks and sabotage actions has increased in the recent period to such an extent that commercial shipping companies temporarily leave one of the world’s most important trade routes, the Red Sea, which increases the shipping and insurance costs.

The risks lurking on the world economy may encourage countries that have been trying to protect commercial ships to take tougher action. The United States announced on Tuesday that ten countries will act together to protect shipping traffic in the Red Sea, but it is not yet clear what this will entail.

The attacks from Yemen started two months ago

The US Navy first reported on October 19 that the destroyer USS Carney shot down four unmanned aerial vehicles and several drones over the Red Sea that were headed from the coast of Yemen towards Israel. Saudi Arabia added to this that its own air defense also took down a robotic aircraft. The Houthis, who control Yemen’s western coast, proudly claimed the incident – which turned out to be just the beginning of a series of attacks against various targets and means.

In the Yemeni civil war, one of the main targets of the Iranian-backed twenty-somethings fighting against the internationally recognized government was Israel’s Red Sea port and resort town of Eilat, which was also targeted with drones, robotic aircraft and ballistic missiles. Due to the target’s distance from Yemen and its proximity to the Egyptian border, some of the impacts also reached the neighbor, but only one building was damaged in Taba, Egypt. This mini-offensive can be said to be of historical significance in that one of the ballistic missiles was destroyed in the stratosphere by the Israeli Arrow-3 air defense system.

In the meantime, the 20s started shooting at the American destroyers that were unloading their shells – without success, the sophisticated air defense systems coped with the drones and missiles – and then

they also targeted commercial ships traveling in the Red Sea.

American and British warships have repeatedly helped fend off missile and drone attacks, but this has not always been successful.

The Galaxy Leader, transporting cars, was seized by militants descending from a helicopter, and then anchored – together with the 25-person crew – at the Yemeni port of Hodejda. The Norwegian MT Stindra was hit by a missile last week, and several transport ships were attacked from motorboats with machine guns. In the case of the first civilian targets, the 20 claimed that they only targeted ships bound for Israel or of Israeli interest – but this claim did not hold up.

The Galaxy Leader was bound for India from Turkey, and there are no Israelis among the international civilian crew members. The Bahamian-flagged ship is registered in the name of a British company that is partly owned by Israeli billionaire Abraham Ungar. The ship was chartered by a Japanese company at the time of the incident. According to the company that operates the ship, the seizure of the Galaxy Leader is a serious violation of international shipping laws, as well as freedom of transit, and poses a threat to international trade.

The 20s continuously commented on the attacks on X, and they also cut a GoPro video about the capture of the Galaxy Leader:

A spokesman for the 20 claimed that the attacks were in support of the Palestinians in Gaza and said that such attacks would continue until Israel allowed enough food and medical aid to enter the Gaza Strip.

This week, BP also stepped in

Ships traveling here are also a potential target because the distance between Cape Ras Menheli, the southwestern tip of Yemen, and Cape Ras Sijjan on the other side of the Red Sea is only 26 kilometers, but the average distance between the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti is only 32 kilometer. Larger transport ships can only travel north and south in a three-kilometer-wide lane, which means they can be easily found and reached by the twenty speedboats. Not to mention that they have surprisingly advanced weapons for a guerrilla movement.

This southern outlet of the Red Sea has been considered a dangerous stretch by sailors for thousands of years, hence the name of the strait between the coasts of Yemen and Djibouti: Báb el-Mandeb (Gate of Mourning). Despite this, a total of 17,000 cargo ships pass through it every year, tankers transport almost nine million barrels of oil and 100,000 cubic meters of liquefied natural gas per day – most of it from the Persian Gulf to the north, towards the European markets; and a slightly smaller part of that from Jeddah and several Saudi oil ports to East Asia. Based on the data of the first half of 2023, this amount accounts for 12 percent of global marine crude oil shipments and 8 percent of liquefied gas shipments.

The Guerrillas of the 20’s probably knew exactly how much the transport ship operators’ tolerance is, since at the end of last week the leading transport companies announced that they would suspend the use of the Red Sea route due to the worsening security situation. After Norway’s Maersk, Switzerland-based MSC and France’s CMA CGM group on Monday

the oil giant BP also announced that it would suspend shipments through the Red Sea.

For laymen, it might seem like an obvious countermeasure to strengthen the protection of transport ships. As the BBC analysis reveals, a series of tools and protocols were developed to counter the threat posed by the Somali pirates who ran amok a few hundred kilometers to the south two decades earlier.

However, according to experts, an LRAD high-frequency sonic boom, a boat motor-jamming net or a high-pressure water cannon are more dangerous than effective against sufficiently armed and determined attackers – and against missiles and drones, the transport ships themselves are simply powerless.

Pirates with ballistic missiles

The perpetrators are the Yemeni militia referred to in the international media as the “twenties”, which was recruited from tribes belonging to the Zaidi sect, which is religiously close to the Shiites, at the beginning of the 2000s. Although they call themselves Ansár Allah, i.e. the Faction of God, everyone uses the name Houzi after their founder, Hussein al-Houthi, who was martyred in 2004, and the Houthi tribe that dominates the movement. Originally, this faction only covered the Zaidi tribal area located in the north-western mountains of the country, but in 2014, taking advantage of the general unpopularity of the government, it surprisingly occupied the capital, Sanaa, located south of its tribal areas, and then, in early 2015, the largest ports, Áden and Hodejda.

Yemeni militants at an anti-Israel demonstration in the capital, Sana’a, controlled by the 2000s – Photo: Mohammed Huwais / AFP

This expansion, and especially the fact that the Houthis were supported by Iran with military advisers and weapons, was unacceptable to Saudi Arabia and its Arab allies. The Saudi heir to the throne, Mohamed bin Salman, who was still testing his lion claws at the time, felt that he could achieve an easy and spectacular victory with his hi-tech forces, so a large-scale military intervention was launched under the leadership of Saudi Arabia in the spring of 2015 to restore the internationally recognized government to power.

However, in spite of the fact that the air force of the Saudis and their allied countries was able to bomb the entire infrastructure of the country unhindered in the absence of resistance, only minimal results were achieved in nine years; In 2019, even the allied coalition split in two. The Huszis, who also excel in destruction and human rights violations, have defended all their important conquests with the exception of Aden, and their removal by military force has not been on the agenda for years.

However, the basically low-intensity conflict caused the world’s most serious humanitarian crisis. The number of direct victims is difficult to estimate due to the unofficial nature of the “official” data, but it may reach up to half a million. 80 percent of the 30 million inhabitants are destitute even in the midst of the ceasefire; famines, but especially epidemics, take people by the hundreds and thousands.

The outgoing Trump administration classified the Houthis as a foreign terrorist organization at the very beginning of 2021, but the Biden administration revoked this upon taking office. This could be partially justified by the gesture to renew the Iran nuclear deal, and partially by the handling of the humanitarian situation in Yemen. The White House can now review whether to reclassify the Huszis as a terrorist organization.

Iran is arming the Houthis

Any success of the Houthi movement is also Iran’s success: Tehran has gained a battle-hardened and ready-to-act ally in exchange for military support in the form of weapons and training.

Apart from bellicose words, Iran has no intention of directly intervening with Hamas, which is also heavily supported militarily, and the conflict between Iran-allied Lebanese Hezbollah – despite the fact that it is the world’s largest non-state force – and Israel is running out of shots-retaliatory strikes. in his series.

Tehran is content with the fact that, like Hezbollah, it can prove its solidarity with the Palestinian “resistance” through the 2000s without directly becoming a belligerent. Iran has traditionally pursued a client policy of “wars or not”, which seems transparent but enables maneuvering between threats of escalation.

The blow to shipping is not surprising in some ways; In recent decades, Iran has threatened many times to make navigation in the Persian Gulf impossible, and during the 20s it was able to make its threat come true one west of the Strait of Hormuz, at Bab el-Mandeb.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, visiting Israel on Friday, said that the United States envisages curbing the hijacking groups attacking ships in the Red Sea in the framework of international cooperation, and he also reminded that while the group pulls the trigger, the weapons are provided by Iran into their hands.

A coalition of ten countries would settle the situation

This statement also indicated that the United States certainly wants to avoid being drawn into a more direct military conflict, but must do something to prevent further escalation of the situation in the Red Sea.

If large tankers and container carriers are forced to bypass Africa from the south instead of the Suez Canal, it means a 40 percent longer route to Europe and a 30 percent longer route to the east coast of the United States; moreover, the open waters of the Indian Ocean are much more turbulent, which can also lead to loss of time and fuel. According to an industry expert speaking to the BBC, in addition to changing the route, the insurance costs of companies are guaranteed to jump due to such conflicts, and the cost increase always falls on the consumers in the end.

The partial suspension of traffic on the Red Sea is a serious blow to the Israeli economy, which is already facing serious challenges due to the war: traffic in the port of Eilat has already dropped by 80 percent by mid-December. The other big loser is Egypt, which stands on clay feet from an economic point of view, and in the 2022-23 financial year received $9.4 billion in revenue from traffic passing through the Suez Canal – this is roughly 2 percent of the annual GDP.

John Kirby, spokesman for the White House National Security Council, said at a press conference on December 19, 2023 that they are reviewing whether to classify the Houthis as a terrorist organization – Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

However, there is no such threat to maritime transport as when the Ever Given container ship blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week in the spring of 2021, because global supply chains are now much more oiled than they were during the Covid epidemic. The whole threat should be dealt with in its place because the Red Sea of ​​December 2023 has not turned into the Atlantic Ocean of May 1942; and it is likely that the threat will soon be eliminated.

According to unconfirmed reports, Israel already bombed a weapons depot near the Yemeni capital, Sana’a, on November 30. And on Tuesday, an international coalition led by the United States was formed to protect shipping in the Red Sea. In addition to the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Bahrain, France, Norway, Spain and the Seychelles also participate.

This could even mean that targeted attacks against the 20’s strike equipment could begin within days. And despite the fact that the Houthi movement has been a loyal ally of Iran for more than a decade, they have repeatedly proven that they primarily look after their own interests, meaning that there is a chance that tougher action will discourage them from further acts of sabotage.

A not serious but also not negligible risk could be that if the 20s seriously want to turn the sea into a “cemetery for American ships”, the use of drones in swarms could exhaust the anti-aircraft missile stockpile of the patrolling destroyers (the size of which is a secret, but 90-100 can kick). So far, American warships have confidently taken down up to 10-12 attacking drones at the same time, but they have a finite number of missiles, and in order to use their Phalanx machine gun systems, they would have to drop projectiles heading for the ship in dangerous proximity.

Let’s say, knowing the size of the American fleet, the rotation of warships probably won’t be a problem. The Pentagon is also more concerned about the costs, because as we have already seen with the Russian drone strikes against Ukraine, while the attacker deploys a device costing a few thousand, at most a few tens of thousands of dollars, the price of a sophisticated guided missile starts at a million dollars – the the most modern SM-6 missiles used on destroyers cost 4.5 million dollars.