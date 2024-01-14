The red-white-red speed spectacle | DiePresse.com

#redwhitered #speed #spectacle #DiePresse.com

Did the new women’s head coach Roland Assinger find the recipe for success straight away? There is a lot to be said for this after the Zauchensee World Cup, team spirit is no longer an empty phrase in the ÖSV and more talents are emerging.

Zauchensee. During the race, Roland Assinger acts as the self-titled “start manager”. The former downhill skier and new head coach of the ÖSV women stands in the start house, gives the final instructions and adapts the radio messages from the route to the individual athlete. The boss personally gives the cabin sermon, so to speak, sometimes a little calmer, sometimes more aggressively. “I often feel like a football coach who can make certain moves at the last moment,” explained the 50-year-old.

Assinger’s starting ritual is one of the pieces of the puzzle in a coaching strategy that has now really borne fruit for the first time in Zauchensee. Five podium places in the three speed races in Salzburgerland, including Cornelia Hütter’s Super-G victory, make the ÖSV women number one in the fast disciplines. A more than befitting appearance at a home World Cup that was successful in every respect – and that while the male ÖSV colleagues were licking their wounds about their downhill misery. In fact, Assinger’s protégés have already put an end to the weak results from the previous season with nine podium finishes so far this winter.

Read more about these topics: