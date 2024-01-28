The regime kept the Aeroflot plane fire in Prague and the death of 66 people a secret. Evidence was disappearing from the file

#regime #Aeroflot #plane #fire #Prague #death #people #secret #Evidence #disappearing #file

The first half of the seventies was tragic for Czechoslovakia in terms of air accidents. Three airliners crashed in short succession. The final part of the Aktuálně.cz series about unexplained aviation accidents tells about one of the accidents, the burning of an Aeroflot plane.

The series of accidents started with the fall of the machine of the Yugoslav company JAT. An airplane heading from Stockholm to Belgrade crashed on January 26, 1972 in northern Bohemia, killing twenty-seven people.

A year later – on February 19, 1973 – a Tupolev Tu-154 of the Soviet (now Russian) company Aeroflot overturned and caught fire at the Ruzynsk Airport in Prague. Sixty-six people were burned.

The black streak ended on October 31, 1975 with the accident of the Yugoslav company Inex Adria. Her plane crashed in Prague’s Suchdol district, seventy-nine people did not survive the crash.

While the stories of the two Yugoslav planes are known and described, the tragedy of Aeroflot seems to have remained hidden and forgotten. It was like that from the beginning. At the time of the accident, the Czechoslovak media reported on the event in a very limited way, the news did not make it to the television broadcast at all. The tragedy of flight number 141, which carried a hundred people including the crew, remained officially unexplained, as the investigative commission did not publish any cause of the accident.

A Tupolev Tu-154 flew from Moscow’s Sheremetyevo Airport to Prague in mid-February 1973 in good, sunny weather. The plane was new and had no problems up to that point. But they occurred at the moment when the machine approached the Ruzyne landing area. It suddenly tipped its front down and went down hard. The captain ordered to pull the control lever and increase the power of the engines, but it did not help. Tupolev crashed into the ground roughly 400 meters before the start of the landing area.

Author photography: Shutterstock

Aktuálně.cz series Unexplained plane accidents

The Aktuálně.cz series Unexplained air accidents maps air accidents and disasters that no one has been able to satisfactorily explain and which remain completely or largely unexplained. You can find already published parts below.

The impact damaged one wing, the plane’s fuselage overturned. Most of the passengers would probably have survived if the fuel had not leaked from the tank, which ignited the damaged machine. Over six dozen people died. Firefighters arrived at the scene two minutes after the impact, but did not manage to reach the passengers in time. Those who sat in the front of the plane were more likely to survive.

The well-known Czech singer Eva Pilarová, who was returning from concerts in Cuba, was originally supposed to travel on board. But at the last minute she postponed her flight from Havana to Moscow. However, most of the members of her band were burned.

Weird decisions

The captain and crew survived and were able to testify, but the search for the causes of the accident was accompanied by strange decisions. There were two investigative commissions – Czechoslovak and Soviet. The experts came to the conclusion that the height stabilizer apparently did not work. The Soviets therefore ordered a grounding of all Tu-154 flights until it was determined what exactly had happened. The machines then underwent structural changes, the aim of which was to simplify operations during landing.

It is noteworthy that the photos from the accident site and the recording of calls from the cockpit transcribed from the black boxes disappeared from the Czechoslovak investigation file, stored in the Office for Civil Aviation.

The inhabitants of Czechoslovakia barely noticed the accident at Ruzyna. A sixty-line report appeared the next day, February 20, in Rudé práv, the newspaper of the Communist Party. But she did not mention that the plane burned down. At that time, most dailies in similar situations only took over news from the ČTK press agency, which was subject to strict censorship. Not even five years had passed since the invasion of Warsaw Pact troops in August 1968, and nothing suggesting criticism of the Soviet Union was allowed to enter the media.

The crash was forgotten

Tereza Šírová, in her diploma thesis at the Faculty of Social Sciences of the Charles University, addressed the different scope of reporting on the crashes of Yugoslav planes and Soviet Aeroflot in the 1970s. While the Czechoslovak media brought details, testimonies and reports from the investigation about the collapse of JAT in 1972, Aeroflot was only briefly mentioned a year later. At the same time, the accident of the Soviet plane was more tragic in terms of the number of victims.

“The main reason was apparently the fact that it was a completely new Soviet-made aircraft and a Soviet airline. It is probably not a coincidence that information about the accident stopped after the arrival of Soviet investigators in Prague. After their arrival, an information embargo was apparently imposed on the case in order to the probable cause of the accident was concealed: a structural deficiency of a modern Soviet aircraft and a mistake by the Soviet crew,” writes Šírová.

The commission of inquiry never published the conclusions or the cause of the accident, and over time the accident fell into oblivion. While the crash of the Yugoslav plane at Suchdol made it into the television series Sanitka, filmed before the fall of communism in 1989, for example, there was silence around the Aeroflot fire. “The failure of Soviet designers and pilots was understood at the time as a forbidden criticism of the Soviet Union,” says Šírová.