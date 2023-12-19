the rehearsals of dancers and dancer schools for the Salsódromo have ended

#rehearsals #dancers #dancer #schools #Salsódromo #ended

The Mayor’s Office of Cali reported this Monday that the complete assembly of the Salsódromo is already well underway, the event that opens the fair and has become the most important of the celebration.

With the participation of 53 schools, equivalent to 2,600 artists, the rehearsals for dancers and dancer schools have concluded. After competing for a place, the participants are now preparing their best steps and choreographies to delight the attendees of the Salsódromo, an event that marks the opening of the 66th Cali Fair.

During rehearsals, the dancers have demonstrated a high level of commitment and dedication, working hard to perfect their skills and present a quality show at the Salsódromo. The diversity of styles and passion for dance have been evident in each of the presentations, which promises to offer the public a unique and exciting experience.

Salsódromo rehearsals for the Cali Fair | Photo: Courtesy

The Salsódromo is an opportunity for dance schools and dancers to show their talent and creativity on a large stage. This event represents the effort and passion of an entire community that comes together to celebrate culture and tradition through dance.

With the culmination of rehearsals, the participants are ready to captivate spectators with their skill and energy at the Salsódromo. The Cali Fair is preparing to receive thousands of people who will enjoy this show full of rhythm, color and joy.

Corfecali, under the direction of Argemiro Cortes Buitrago, thanked all the members of the dance schools, dancers and artists of different genres for their dedication, commitment and professionalism. Likewise, it extends a cordial invitation to the community to attend this show that has been going on for 16 years and promises to be a tribute to the talent and passion for dance in the city of Cali, World Capital of Salsa.

Dozens of workers are working at full speed to get the stands that are being placed on the Highway ready for the fair events. | Photo: El País

Martín Diego Rojas Hurtado, director of the Pioneros del Ritmo Colombia school, stated that the rehearsals have required a great effort, but above all a permanent commitment to responsibility with the event; “We rehearse 3 hours a day from Monday to Friday at the academy and on weekends from the Universidad del Valle, all to present staging worthy of the Salsódromo,” added Rojas Hurtado.

For his part, Luis Edwardo Hernández, better known as El Mulato, artistic director of the Salsódromo, recognized the commitment of the schools and their dancers, as well as the dancers who won a place in the selective and today finish their rehearsals after a few months preparing for the Salsódromo. “Today the rehearsals end and we are ready and prepared to present the best of the schools. Without a doubt it will be a unique, special and joy-filled show,” he concluded.