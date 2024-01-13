The remake of GTA 4 in the GTA 5 engine has amazing graphics with ray-tracing – SMARTmania.cz

#remake #GTA #GTA #engine #amazing #graphics #raytracing #SMARTmania.cz

Fans are often clamoring for an enhanced version of Grand Theft Auto IV

A stunning video from the Digital Dreams channel shows what such a remake could look like

The demo captures the map from GTA 4 in the engine from GTA 5, additionally improved with several graphic modifications

Grand Theft Auto IV (2008) represents a significant step in the famous action series towards a more serious concept of the story, as well as a realistic visual representation, as much as the hardware limits of the time allowed. However, almost 16 years have passed since the original release, and from today’s point of view, it is understandably noticeable in the game. One of the best-rated games of all time (according to the Metacritic server, its overall score is 98/100) would therefore, according to many fans, deserve a modern remaster that would bring it closer to current graphic standards.

The result could look, for example, like in the video from the channel called Digital Dreams, which captures a map from GTA 4 redesigned in the engine from Grand Theft Auto 5 in a resolution of up to 8K. In addition, several graphic modifications significantly contribute to the breathtaking spectacle. The ReShade preset adds modern methods of global scene lighting in the form of ray-tracing to the game, while the remaining visual gadgets are handled by a modification called Real Life Graphics. Although this is “only” a fan project, the visual judgment is several levels ahead from the video.

Will we see it officially?

The existence of an official remaster directly from Rockstar Games has been actively speculated among fans for several years. Every now and then some not very reliable informer appears, according to whose “guaranteed” information, the announcement is literally imminent.

Rockstar Studio is currently fully focused on the development of GTA 6, which is scheduled for release next year for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. So it’s not very likely that a GTA 4 remake will appear before a few years. However, the original three-dimensional trilogy has already received an improved version, and last year the first Red Dead Redemption also received attention – the successful western adventure headed to the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

