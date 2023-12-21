The renewal agreement of the Leonardo corporate supplementary contract has been signed

#renewal #agreement #Leonardo #corporate #supplementary #contract #signed

Not only improvement of the economic benefits reserved for employees, but also additional measures to strengthen corporate welfare, up to new experimental solutions for the remodulation of working hours, also with a view to its reduction in specific “pilot” production areas. These are the main points of Leonardo’s new Supplementary Corporate Contract, signed today at the Unindustria Rome headquarters in the presence of the CEO and General Manager, Roberto Cingolani, the Co-General Manager, Lorenzo Mariani, the Chief People & Organization Officer, Antonio Liotti , and of the General and National Secretaries of the FIM-FIOM-UILM Trade Unions.

The new Supplementary Company Contract, which will come into force from 1 January 2024, also defines important milestones for the standardization of the economic and regulatory treatments of employees, perfecting the harmonization process started in 2016 with the establishment of the One Company.

Already in July 2023, in a context characterized by strong elements of uncertainty and volatility, both from a macroeconomic point of view, due to the impacts of inflation, and from a geopolitical point of view, Leonardo and the trade unions, with the aim to identify solutions, including structural ones, to combat wage erosion, had reached an agreement on the main economic measures that would be part of the Supplementary Company Contract valid for the years 2024 – 2026. With the signing of today’s agreement, the new and even more qualifying measures capable of responding more fully to the various dimensions of employee well-being, including outside work, and to the need for a more effective work-life balance, within a framework of overall economic compatibility of the Group.

On the corporate welfare front, with the aim of placing the valorization of human capital increasingly at the center of the corporate strategy, new and concrete general tools have been identified to strengthen the existing system, such as: the adaptation of the health care model integrative; the strengthening of supplementary pension provision, through an increase in company contributions; the activation of new forms of protection in favor of all staff in the event of death or permanent disability due to illness.

With a view to promoting a continuous commitment to caring for its people by creating a chain of shared value, consolidating the sense of belonging of employees and at the same time making the Group attractive for new talents, significant regulatory measures have been introduced aimed at meeting specific, particularly focused on the themes of parenting, fragility, inclusion and gender equality, care needs and support for victims of gender violence.

“Achieving the agreement was also possible thanks to the effective and modern model of industrial relations and the positive climate of dialogue and discussion that Leonardo and the trade unions have consolidated over the years, placing the enhancement of people’s expectations as a strategic lever for achieving company objectives”declared Antonio Liotti, Chief People & Organization Officer of Leonardo. “In a context of transformation of technology and the labor market, the renewal of the Supplementary Company Contract represents confirmation of the desire, increasingly widespread among companies, to seek new balances in a context increasingly sensitive to a concept of welfare that creates greater connection between different topics, such as health and well-being, work-life balance, environmental impact”.

The most innovative part of the supplementary agreement concerns the definition of guidelines aimed at experimenting with the remodulation of working hours, also with a view to reduction, to be carried out in some “pilot” company areas directly linked to production or operational support activities for which the levers of flexibility appear practicable only through experimental and gradual paths capable of accompanying the evolution of traditional canons of work organization. The purpose of the experimentation is to identify the best solutions capable of reconciling the work-life balance needs of the employees involved with the objectives of strengthening company competitiveness and productivity.

The experimentation, once the most suitable “pilot” areas for the purpose have been identified, will begin in the last quarter of 2024 and will continue for a maximum of 6 months. During this period, the staff involved will be able to benefit from shared measures to reduce working hours, to be used in a collective manner, in the face of increases in productivity and efficiency which will be measured according to agreed indicators and calibrated on the specificities of the individual business sectors.