The renovation of Notre-Dame has reached an important stage

#renovation #NotreDame #reached #important #stage

The wooden roof frame of the church was rebuilt according to the medieval plan and shaped by hand. The end result was beautiful and durable, according to chief architect Philippe Jost.

Carpenters used hand tools, axes and saws

so that the reconstruction of the medieval roof is truly a masterpiece of craftsmanship.

The renovation of Notre-Dame, which burned down in 2019, is progressing at a good pace, a few weeks ago the weather vane was also put back up high. The safety achievements of the modern age are also incorporated: a fire prevention system that works with humidification is placed under the roof.

Cover image credit: Christian Liewig – Corbis/Getty Images

