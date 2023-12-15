The repatriation of King Toera’s skull is progressing

Minister Lalatiana Rakotondrazafy with Jean-Luc Martinez, ambassador and special emissary of the French president, and Arnaud Guillois, French ambassador to Madagascar

The adoption of the bill on the restitution of human remains by the French National Assembly on December 12 marks significant progress in the efforts to return the skull of Sakalava King Toera, and his two other Sakalava warriors.

A sacred story. On December 12, the French National Assembly approved a proposed law concerning the restitution of human remains in public collections. This proposal takes into account the Kabeso of Ampanjaka Toera, and the skulls of two other Sakalava warriors, currently preserved at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris, which belong to Madagascar.

According to article L. 115-6 of this proposal, the removal from the public domain of identified human remains originating from the territory of a foreign state may be decided, if certain conditions are met. These conditions include people dying after 1500, keeping their remains in collections contrary to respect for the group’s culture and traditions, and other criteria.

Designation

Concerning the file of King Sakalava Toera and his two warriors, all the required conditions are complete.

“Confronted with the complexity of the legislative procedure, the French and Malagasy parties agreed to create a joint Franco-Malagasy commission responsible for establishing scientific and historical documentation relating to the Kabeso of King Toera and the skulls of the two other Sakalava warriors. The French side has already named its representatives in this joint commission, through a letter from the Minister of Culture in August 2023. On the Malagasy side, the Ministry of Communication and Culture (MCC) is awaiting the appointment of representatives of other ministerial departments concerned, in order to identify the specialists called to sit on the said commission,” specifies the MCC press release, published yesterday. The government is impatiently awaiting the adoption of the bill by the French Senate in the coming weeks.

“Negotiations regarding the restitution of these Sakalava human remains are currently continuing through regular exchanges of correspondence with the French Minister of Culture Rima Abdul Malak,” underlines the MCC. In November 2020, the government, through the MCC, took the necessary measures with the French authorities for the restitution of the Kabeso of the Ampanjaka sakalava Toera, and the skulls of its two warriors currently exhibited at the Musée de l’Homme in Paris.

Nicole Rafalimananjara