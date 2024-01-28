The resident doctor of Beirong Orthopedics “fell to the ground in front of the director during a performance”. The hospital confirmed: Ye Kemu is being rescued | Life | Sanli News Network SETN.COM

#resident #doctor #Beirong #Orthopedics #fell #ground #front #director #performance #hospital #confirmed #Kemu #rescued #Life #Sanli #News #Network #SETN.COM

Reporter Huang Zhongqiu/Reporting from Taipei

▲A resident of Taipei Wing General Department of Orthopedics suffered a heart attack while participating in a New Year’s Eve performance. Ye Kemo is being rescued (Photo/Photo by reporter Chen Yi)

The Taipei Wing General Association held a year-end party last night (27th). It is said that an orthopedic resident doctor fainted on the spot and was immediately sent to Beirong. He is still being rescued. It is understood that the orthopedic surgeon fell to the ground in front of the director when his tail teeth were moving. , causing everyone to exclaim. At that time, all Beirong doctors assisted in the rescue, and were sent to Beirong emergency room to install Ye Kemiao within 30 minutes. Chen Weiming, the president of Taipei Rongzong General Hospital, said that he was also present when the incident occurred yesterday, but there was no outside report. There was a case of drinking, but the resident doctor himself had a congenital heart problem, and the entire hospital is currently undergoing full treatment.

Chen Weiming, dean of Taipei Veterans General Hospital, also confirmed the news today (28th) and said that the resident doctor collapsed during a performance. All doctors rushed to assist in the rescue. Since the venue of the New Year’s Eve party was opposite the hospital, they were immediately transferred to the hospital. The resident doctor was sent to Beirong for rescue and was also fitted with a leaf membrane, which did not delay his condition.

Chen Weiming emphasized that in order to commiserate with the medical staff for their hard work, the hospital will assist in holding New Year’s Eve activities. However, during his term of office, it is prohibited to force doctors to drink or force doctors to perform. Performances are voluntary activities.

Chen Weiming said that the doctor did not drink a lot, and the cardiac catheterization examination ruled out vascular problems, which were mainly related to congenital heart disease. The doctor also had a family history, and the entire hospital is currently doing its best to treat him. We also hope that the outside world will not make excessive speculations and affect the mood of the family members.