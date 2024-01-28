The Resident Evil 5 remake is in a tough spot when it comes to Wesker

#Resident #Evil #remake #tough #spot #Wesker

After his modern debut in Resident Evil 4, Albert Wesker is set to return in a possible Resident Evil 5 remake, raising questions about his character.

Albert Wesker is one of the most iconic characters not only of the Resident Evil franchise, but of the entire gaming world. The character’s most recent appearance in the Resident Evil 4 remake perfectly set the stage for his return in future installments, such as the Code: Veronica remake or Resident Evil 5. His portrayal in RE4 remained largely consistent with the character’s previous appearances, particularly the RE1 remake- with those seen in However, the Wesker that fans know and love from RE5 has a very specific nuance that could challenge future Resident Evil games.

Overall, the recent Resident Evil remakes have opted for a more down-to-earth tone, with an emphasis on dramatic storytelling and true horror elements. Despite this, they still retain the classic elements that made RE so iconic. Almost every monster, character, weapon, and environment is still present in some way, albeit in an updated form. The Resident Evil remake formula has worked very well so far, but the post-RE4 games present a special challenge. Since RE5 takes everything up a notch, finding the right balance can be a challenge.

Albert Wesker is one of the most recognizable video game villains. The primary image that comes to mind for most fans when they think of the character is the design and behavior of Resident Evil 5, one of the most successful entries in the series. The long black trench coat and superpowers are undoubtedly iconic, but maybe a bit much for the tone of the RE remake. Depending on the direction Resident Evil 5 takes, Wesker may need to be toned down.

If RE5 is meant to reinvent the game with a new kind of realism and dramatic cutscenes, then Wesker will need some updating. The RE4 version of Wesker has already shown that a more serious approach to the character is possible. If Capcom decides to double down on this approach, the days of trench coats and British-inspired accents could be over. While the actor’s portrayal of DC Douglas was memorable, a different approach would probably be better suited to the new era.

Can Wesker remain the “old” one?

Resident Evil 4 showed that Wesker can still be a comic book villain in the modern age. The shadows remain the same, his voice is still as sinister as ever, and his wardrobe is that of a classic movie antagonist. Maybe a bit more modern and realistic, but his character design and voice still captures the essence of the character, not to mention RE4 Mercenaries proved that Wesker’s abilities can still be presented in a way that feels believable and fun.

In particular, RE4 successfully kept the crazy elements of the classic while making the game more realistic, horror-like, and in a way down-to-earth. In addition to all that, Capcom’s many contemporary releases have shown that classic, over-the-top gameplay elements can be modernized and polished for today’s audiences, such as II:

Devil May Cry 5

Street Fighter 6

Resident Evil 4

Monster Hunter World

Resident Evil 5 could follow in RE4’s footsteps and do the same, keeping the mayhem that fans love. It would also be nice to see a revised version of Wesker’s boss fight, we could experiment with new mechanics. Wesker’s portrayal is questionable when considering a remake since he’s such a fan-favorite character, but based on Capcom’s recent games, it’s likely they’ll do it faithfully.

Source. GameRant