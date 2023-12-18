The response of the Mexican Foreign Ministry to Ecuador’s request to hand over former Correista vice president Jorge Glas

#response #Mexican #Foreign #Ministry #Ecuadors #request #hand #Correista #vice #president #Jorge #Glas

Jorge Glas, former vice president of Ecuador during the presidential term of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), in an archive photograph. EFE/Mauricio Torres

The Government of Ecuador asked the Mexican Embassy this Sunday to invite Jorge Glas, a former vice president in the mandate of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), to leave that diplomatic legation so that he can be detained by the Police, in compliance with a tax investigation.

For its part, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) of Mexico opened the door to granting political asylum to Jorge Glas Espinel, if he requests it from the Mexican government.

The SRE of Mexico justified that on December 17, 2023, Jorge Glas Espinel appeared at the headquarters of the Mexican Embassy in Quito to request entry and safeguard, “expressing fear for his safety and personal freedom.”

The Mexican government responded to the request from Ecuador. PHOTO: SRE

The Mexican representation argued that “in accordance with the Mexican legal framework regarding international protection of persons, with the protocols for this type of case, and with the pro-person principle enshrined in Article 1 of the Political Constitution of the United Mexican States , Glas Espinel was allowed access as a guest.”

As for the Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry, in a statement it published the content of a note sent to the Mexican Embassy, ​​where Glas had gone in the midst of the order from the State Attorney General, Diana Salazar, for the Police to locate him, locate him. , immobilize and transfer to the headquarters of the Public Ministry in Quito.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, “in response to the request made by the State Attorney General’s Office, is permitted to request the urgent collaboration of the Mexican authorities so that the aforementioned citizen is invited to leave said diplomatic representation, immediately.”

The objective is for Glas to “comply with his obligation to appear before the prosecutor of the National Court Jurisdiction Unit” and submit to “several investigative proceedings within the ongoing judicial processes” and in which “he is accused and prosecuted.” ”, he added in the writing.

Ecuador asked Mexico for Jorge Glas to leave the diplomatic headquarters in Quitp. PHOTO: Foreign Ministry of Ecuador

The Ecuadorian Foreign Ministry also assured that “it will appreciate that the Honorable Embassy of the United Mexican States immediately sends it information regarding the reason for the presence of Mr. Jorge Glas at the headquarters of that diplomatic representation.”

Likewise, the Ecuadorian Government considered “that an eventual granting of diplomatic asylum to Glas would not be lawful,” by virtue of Article III of the 1954 Convention on Diplomatic Asylum, which rules out that right for people who were “indicted or properly prosecuted before courts.” competent ordinary officers.”

The former president of Ecuador, Rafael Correa, remained in power for a decade Europa Press/Contact/Ivan Stephens

However, this article saves in the event that “the facts that motivate the asylum request, whatever the case, are clearly political in nature.”

Furthermore, the Convention states that persons accused of crimes who, “in fact enter a place suitable to serve as asylum, must be asked to leave or, as the case may be, handed over to the local government, which cannot try them for previous political crimes.” at the time of delivery”.

The Attorney General of Ecuador, Diana Salazar, ordered the Police to locate and detain Glas for investigation purposes, who was already in prison between 2017 and 2022 for cases of alleged corruption, which he denies.

On November 29, Judge Luis Rivera left in the hands of the National Assembly (Parliament), through court jurisdiction, the possibility of opening a new trial against Glas for a case of embezzlement of public funds, a decision that the Prosecutor’s Office described at the time “unnecessary and dilatory” as he was no longer a public official.

Glas had even claimed his innocence in two cases for alleged illicit association and bribery, after the Brazilian Justice annulled evidence of the corruption network of the construction company Oderbrecht, which also pointed to the former Ecuadorian vice president. EFE