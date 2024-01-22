The restructuring of ANCOM came under the scrutiny of the European Commission / What positions did Valeriu Zgonea cut and what position did his wife move to

#restructuring #ANCOM #scrutiny #European #Commission #positions #Valeriu #Zgonea #cut #position #wife #move

The cuts in management positions and the reorganization made last month at ANCOM – the arbiter of the electronic communications market, led by former PSD leader Valeriu Zgonea, reached the table of the European Commission. The employees’ union complained to Brussels that the way this restructuring was done, required by Law 296/2023, would be political interference, which would affect the functional independence of the institution.

Valeriu ZgoneaFoto: Inquam Photos / Octav Ganea

The fiscal-budgetary measures in Law 296/2023, assumed by the PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu in Parliament, provide beyond the introduction of new taxes and a restructuring of three large supervisory authorities of some economic sectors, which are self-financed from the taxes of market players and are under the control of the Parliament: ANCOM, ASF and ANRE.

The initial deadline set for the reduction of Directorates, management positions and expenses in these three authorities was December 31, 2023, but the amendments approved by the Government on December 28, 2023, through the “Trenuleț Ordinance”, extended the deadline for the implementation of these measures until June 30, 2024.

The president of ANCOM, Valeriu Zgonea, was the fastest among the heads of these authorities and finalized the new organizational chart before December 28.

Zgonea gave the employees a deadline of December 27 to accept the new positions and salary reductions

On the evening of December 22, before Christmas, ANCOM employees affected by the new scheme devised by Valeriu Zgonea received an email in which they were asked to express their agreement regarding the occupation of the new positions by December 27, 5 p.m. :00, otherwise legal procedures will be initiated to terminate the employment relationship.

The information regarding these “summons instead of Christmas cards” was also previously presented by the telecom analyst, Dr. Nicolae Oacă, on his personal blog.

Contacted by HotNews.ro, ANCOM officials claim that “the reorganization process complied with all the requirements of Law no. 296/2023” and that there can be no question of summons “as long as the release from the management position held by the management staff, in the situation where he does not give his consent regarding the transition to an execution function, it is provided as such by Law no. 296/2023.”

“The term granted was until December 27, 2023, in order to be able to respect the deadline for the implementation of the provisions of Law no. 296/2023, as it was established by law on the date of issuing the notifications regarding the new positions, namely the date of 31 December 2023”, states ANCOM management.

More than 100 management positions were cut

The authority specified for HotNews.ro how it reorganized the organizational chart, how many management positions were reduced and what salary reductions were made.

“The current organizational structure of ANCOM was built starting from the two requirements provided by Law no. 296/2023: the one regarding compliance with a certain personnel regulation in the case of authorities such as ANCOM necessary to constitute a service/department (10 positions in subordinates), a direction (20 subordinate positions), an executive/general direction (35 subordinate positions), as well as the one concerning the establishment of the number of management positions at a maximum of 8% of the total number of approved positions.

Currently, there are 741 positions at the ANCOM level, (after the elimination of vacant positions, under the conditions of art. XVII of Law no. 296/2023), resulting in a maximum number of 59 management positions in the entire institution, compared to 167, which were before the entry into force of the law (representing 26% of the total positions at the level of the regional directorates, 21% of the total positions at the level of the Executive Directorate Monitoring and Control – head office, 28% of the total positions at the level of the Executive Directorate Regulation, 25% from the total number of positions at the level of the Executive Directorate for Radio Spectrum Administration and Numbering and 15% from the total number of positions at the level of the General Secretariat)”, said ANCOM officials.

Former bosses were moved to execution posts. Their gross wages dropped by up to 30%

The reorganization of the authority did not involve layoffs, employees in management positions being offered lower executive positions.

“For the people whose management positions were transformed into executive positions, within the limits of the salary scale applicable at the ANCOM level, new salary conditions were offered, based on individual experience, seniority in work and in the field, the duties and responsibilities of the position held .

We make it clear that the salary reductions operated as a result of the application of Law no. 296/2023 were in the amount of up to 30% of the individual gross salary”, mention the officials of the authority.

When asked if there were employees who did not accept the new conditions and who were fired, the ANCOM management replied that “there were no such cases”.

“If there had been such cases (in the situation where the management position held by the employee turned into an execution position, and the employee would not have expressed his agreement to occupy the position resulting from the transformation) the employee would have been granted a monetary compensation in the amount of an individual salary, under the conditions of Law no. 296/2023”, the authority mentions.

The institution also claims that “the current organizational structure was built in such a way as to ensure the functioning of the structures and the optimal fulfillment of ANCOM’s duties, with the elimination of redundancies and a more effective coordination between the departments that compete to achieve the objectives of the institution’s action plans.”

How Valeriu Zgonea solved the “ethics issue” related to the position held by his wife in ANCOM

In the spring of last year, when he was appointed to head ANCOM, Valeriu Zgonea declared, after the hearing in the parliamentary committees, that his wife, Laura Zgonea, resigned from the position of general secretary of this authority, being “a normal matter , ethics”.

“I have not been in politics for 8 years. (…) I was asked, I analyzed myself, I had a discussion at home and I assumed this responsibility.

I think that my competences, skills – and you know very well that in the Parliament I collaborated with all political parties – allow me to find those tools so that this institution is respected and does its job professionally”, he claimed on the date of May 8, 2023, Valeriu Zgonea.

He also said then that his wife has been working for 5 years in this institution and that she resigned from the position of general secretary.

“She submitted her resignation from the position of general secretary today, it is a normal, ethical matter and will not influence the smooth running in any way.

You know me very well, I am a person who makes decisions, I have my principles, sometimes they are judged wrongly or not, I don’t know, but I know how to manage and manage a team of professionals like the one at ANCOM”, added Zgonea .

Laura Zgonea holds, starting from September 2018, an executive position within the General Secretariat, a position filled by competition, and between June 2019 and May 2023, she exercised, temporarily, under the conditions of the legislation applicable to contractual staff within public institutions, the position by general secretary.

“Laura Zgonea resigned from the position of general secretary of the authority prior to the appointment of the new president, thus returning to the executive position held since 2018, under the direct subordination of the General Secretary.

Under these conditions, we inform you that he is not involved in advising the president,” the ANCOM management stated for HotNews.ro.

ANCOM employees complained to the European Commission: A political interference affecting the functional independence of ANCOM

However, things are not as rosy as the authority led by Valeriu Zgonea presents them.

The ANCOM employees’ union sent, on December 22, 2023, a complaint to the European Commission, a document consulted by HotNews.ro, in which they claim a political interference that would affect the functional independence of the authority.

“At this moment, ANCOM is on the verge of a massive, improper and dysfunctional reorganization, imposed by the Law, simultaneously with the major impact on the investment budget, a reduction that will be reflected in the way ANCOM can exercise its duties as a regulator of the communications market and manager of the radio frequency spectrum, but also the newest role of Digital Services Act coordinator in Romania.

Workflows were completely affected by the abolition of more than 100 necessary management positions, the destructuring of functional departments, Regional Directorates and County Offices through excessive centralization, disconnected from the functional reality, the merging of departments with different activity objects formed by specialists with different trainings and assignments.

Besides, more than 20 specialists retired before the deadline, and the young ones are already looking for other jobs. (…)

It is the first time since the establishment of the institution that its effective operation is seriously affected,” states the complaint made to the European Commission.

The employees also accuse that the requirement in Law 296/2023 regarding the establishment of the number of management positions at a maximum of 8% of the total number of approved positions “does not take into account the diversity of the legal duties of the concerned authorities nor the specifics of the activity of the various affected entities”.

“Thus, the direct consequences of the application of Law 296/2023 are likely to affect ANCOM’s autonomy, as the concept of autonomy is not limited only to the norm of establishment, but also takes into account the manner in which, after establishment, such an authority can organize the activity and fulfill the public tasks established by law.

More than 100 specialists have been removed from much-needed coordination functions and structures have been dismantled,” the letter sent to the European Commission states.

The union also recalls that the violation of the principles of independence and autonomy of the regulatory authority has in the past led to the initiation of infringement procedures against Romania and they demand the removal of ANCOM from the scope of the law given by the Ciolacu Government.

The European Commission is analyzing the changes to Ciolacu’s law. What obligations does Romania have regarding ANCOM

HotNews.ro also requested a point of view from the European Commission in relation to the complaint sent by the employees of this authority, and the response shows that the EU Executive is analyzing whether the changes to the law adopted by the Ciolacu Government affect the independence of the regulatory authority in communications.

“Under the European Code of Electronic Communications, Romania has the obligation to ensure that ANCOM exercises its duties impartially, transparently and in a timely manner, as well as that it has adequate technical, financial and human resources to carry out its tasks.

The Commission analyzes national legislative changes.

Due to the confidentiality requested by the complainants, the Commission cannot make additional comments on this matter,” a spokesperson for the European Commission told HotNews.ro.

Asked by HotNews.ro if they were contacted by European Commission officials, following the complaint of the Employees’ Union, ANCOM officials replied that “up to this moment, no request for clarification from the European Commission has been received”.