The resurrection of a MIR specialty looks at Mónica García

“A part of the successes of Spanish sport They are due to medical care.” With these words the current president of the Spanish Society of Sports Medicine (SEMED), Miguel Enrique del Vallehas put on the table the need to resume dialogue with the actors involved so that Sports Medicine become one again specialty via MIR.

Currently, this doctor’s ‘dream’ is “on hold” due to the current political situation and they are waiting for the new Minister of Health, Monica Garcia, settles, to resume this process again. Of course, he recognizes that, although they want to get ‘to work’, they are starting to “run out of gas.”

“The first thing we have to know is if the Ministry has the idea that the specialty survive and that it leaves again via MIR, becoming a hospital branchas stated in European regulations,” Del Valle explained to Medical Writing.

The last interventions that the Society had with Health were with the general director of Professional Regulation, Celia Gomezwho directed them to Royal Decree approved in 2022 where it is necessary that there be seven autonomous communities that commit to the financing in training of specialists in this health branch.

Health aims to “recover the debate” on Sports Medicine

Asked about the possibility of recovering this specialty, Celia Gómez explained in an interview with Medical Editorial that a working group was created in the Human Resources Commission. specialization analysis in Health Sciences. After addressing different health branches, the general director of Professional Organization recognized that Sports Medicine is a specialty that has “on the table. “It’s been around and around for a while (…). Now that interest has been revived by societies and the debate will be recovered,” Gómez argued.

Regarding whether SEMED has already contacted the Ministry of Health, Del Valle has acknowledged that “not yet.” “It takes a while until he settles down and names the team. We wanted to leave a reasonable amount of time to have contact with them. Still, they already know about our situation and, for once, they should also move along with the Higher Sports Council “If you continue to have interest in the specialty, you should push from there,” he stressed.

CCAA in favor of the return of Sports Medicine

According to Del Valle, in the previous legislature there were five autonomous communities that supported the return of this specialty to the MIR. Among them was Catalonia, Andalusia, Castilla y León, Asturias and the Balearic Islands. “But right now I don’t know their situation either and if they will continue to support us. I imagine so,” he told this newspaper.

With the aim of knowing if these CCAA continue to maintain their support in this legislature for Sports Medicine to return to the MIR route, Medical Writing contacted the cHealth and/or Sanitation counseling to find out about their current position on this matter, of which only three of them have responded to this newspaper.

Catalonia supports the return of Sports Medicine to the MIR route

In the case of Cataloniajust as Del Valle supposed, continues maintaining your support upon return to the specialty. “All we can say about this issue is that yes, we give our support to the new specialty of Sports Medicine,” sources from the Health Department have told this newspaper.

For its part, Castile and León They have not been able to “advance” anything since it is a topic that is currently “under study.” Finally, Andalusiahave indicated that this competence belongs to the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sportsand they are “the ones who have to speak out on the need for specialization and future needs of these professionals.”

“The Ministry of Health and Consumer Affairs has powers in Specialized Health Training (FSE) and, as we have done with the Department of Justice, Local Administration and Public Function of the Junta de Andalucía with the specialty of Legal and Forensic Medicine, we will collaborate in whatever they need in the path they decide,” they have stated.

