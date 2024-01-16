The revelations of Laurindo Vieira’s alleged killer and the reasons that led to the shooting –

The crime’s starting point was a citizen named Ivan, orchestrator of the gang that set up the entire scheme to have the dean of the Gregório Semedo University, Laurindo Vieira, robbed last Thursday, 11th, in Luanda, in the Patriota area. , street of banks. Ivan is on the run, but guarantees were left by the SIC’s top brass that he will be found, given the ongoing investigations.

Of the five individuals who were presented to the press this Sunday, 11, as being the presumed perpetrators of the crime that occurred in the district of Patriota, in which a politician and member of the MPLA Central Committee was the victim, the highlight goes to the confessed author of the shooting, identified by Hélder Ricardo Dala de Carvalho, with the pseudonym “Pambala”.

The alleged killer said, in statements to the press, that the shot he fired, which ended in the rector’s death, was not intentional, and that he did so because he felt threatened, since, as he claimed, at the time the assault, the unsuccessful man was preparing to react with his firearm.

The alleged criminal revealed that it all started when he was doing an odd job in the Golf area (tile work), when the phone rang and on the other end of the line was the maestro of the scheme, Ivan, who says he lives in Cacuaco, this last one.

He declared that he had not met the victim until before the shooting and that he only found out after his image was circulated on social media.

Also Read:  OGE 2024 starts running this Tuesday -

At just 23 years old, the young gunman, who now expresses regret, when asked that after realizing why he didn’t turn himself in to the authorities, he responded as follows: “I didn’t go to the police because I didn’t I found out that you had died.”

“We couldn’t take the money because when I saw that you were taking a gun out of the car, I got scared, I shot, then I saw his leg was bleeding, I ran away”, confessed, Pambala, making it known that he had only one shot was fired.

He says, on the other hand, that from the robbery attempt, which ended up being frustrated due to the reaction, he was unable to take any monetary value, but he took possession of the unsuccessful man’s cell phone, a Samsung brand, which served as the only element of the robbery. .

He also says that in order to be found by the SIC, one of his accomplices named Raul, arrested earlier, was used and who served as bait to find Pambala, the alleged main killer.

“He called me to say that we had to meet to talk about the case and I told him where I was, after all he was already caught by the police, and when the police started to go up to the establishment where I was, in Zango, they started firing shots”, he said, claiming that he did not resist, but that he still ended up being shot in the arm.

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Alianza Lima: Coach of Once Caldas committed a tremendous blooper and confused the blue and white fans with those of Sporting Cristal | Lima Alliance
Alianza Lima: Coach of Once Caldas committed a tremendous blooper and confused the blue and white fans with those of Sporting Cristal | Lima Alliance
Posted on
New aesthetic medicine unit of Grupo Miranza
New aesthetic medicine unit of Grupo Miranza
Posted on
UN Secretary General Worried that Lebanon Will Become Like Gaza
UN Secretary General Worried that Lebanon Will Become Like Gaza
Posted on
EMEL begins construction of a pedestrian bridge on Av. Almirate Gago Coutinho, in Lisbon
EMEL begins construction of a pedestrian bridge on Av. Almirate Gago Coutinho, in Lisbon
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Russia science soccer sport sports TECH Technology Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News