The “revolution” of ID cards with a chip after January 1, 2024 has panicked Romanians. What those who want to continue traveling in the EU without a passport need to know

The year 2024 comes with a real revolution in terms of ID cards.

Those who receive these documents after January 1, 2023 must take into account the fact that the new identity cards will be the size of a bank card and will be equipped with a chip in which the holder’s personal data are stored electronically.

These are name, photo, date of birth, personal number code and fingerprints.

Romanians will be able to use the new electronic identity cards in all the member countries of the European Union, but also in the states that recognize these cards as electronic documents, instead of a passport.

The authorities have taken seriously the fears of some Romanians regarding the new chip-based identity cards.

Thus, those who refuse these documents will be able to make a request, after which they will receive a classic identity card.

In what situations will simple identity cards still be used?

The newly issued simple identity cards, which represent the alternative to those with a chip, would have followed, according to the original intention of the legislator, to be able to be used only at the national level.

Those issued until December 31, 2023 can be used as travel documents for the duration of their validity.

However, the avocatnet.ro website has signaled a draft Emergency Ordinance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, MAI, based on which the deadline of December 31, 2023 for the validity, as travel documents, of simple identity cards without chip.

The relevant text is as follows:

“Identity cards, within their validity period, constitute a travel document in the member states of the European Union, as well as in third countries that recognize them as a travel document, under the conditions established by Regulation (EU) 2019/1157 of the European Parliament and of the Council (…)”.

specify the cited source.

