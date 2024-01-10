The Riga Project Choir’s program Vajadzetu / Diena will be played

#Riga #Project #Choirs #program #Vajadzetu #Diena #played

In this concert program, the choir will offer listeners the opportunity to enjoy in person one of the rarely performed masterpieces of Latvian choral music – the choral symphony composed by Pēteras Plakids in 1985 Doom and alongside it also Erika Ešenvald, Pēteras Vaskas and Laumas Kazakas the chapel compositions. Entrance to the concert is free of charge by pre-booking an invitation on the website: tiny.cc/rpkvajadzetu.

Concert program Should, which premiered in Mazsalac and Riga St. Peter’s Church, encourages listeners to reflect on how to maintain hope and optimism in today’s cynical reality. Choral symphony Doom Pēteris Plakidis composed in 1985 for the Riga Chamber Choir Ave Sol and conductor Imantas Kokar, and it was premiered by these artists in 1987. The choral symphony combines five poems by Ojaras Väčiesis, contrasting the harsh reality of the Soviet Union at the time with hopes for a better future.

“When I came to Latvia eight years ago, the poetry of Ojārs Vācieš and the music of Pēteris Plakids appealed to me more than anything else. In my vision, Plakids and Vācieš Doom is the kind of national masterpiece that should be performed as often as Lucia Garuta’s cantata of fate God, Your land is on fire!” says Kristofers Walšs-Sinka, founder and artistic director of Riga Project Choir. The conductor emphasizes that he has a great honor and a great responsibility for the opportunity to perform this piece together with the Riga Project Choir, which has not been performed in full in Latvia for five years.

Despite the fact that at the same time as the Vajadzetu concert program, the composer Selga Mence’s anniversary concert was held in Riga on the same evening, in which the State Academic Choir Latvia sang the compositions of the composer, her former pedagogue Paula Damby and the composers she studied, there was not enough space for everyone who wanted to listen to the program. Along with the concert activities, this season the Riga Project Choir has started cooperation with the Jāzeps Mediņš Riga Music High School, with each new project offering the opportunity to students of the Conducting Department of the high school to visit the choir and practice with the project’s repertoire.