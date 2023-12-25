The rise and fall of the “old system Ichichu” in 47 prefectures… A complete list of 22 prestigious schools that maintain their local top rankings and 17 former prestigious schools that have declined Japan’s elementary and secondary education is top class in the world | PRESIDENT Online

#rise #fall #system #Ichichu #prefectures.. #complete #list #prestigious #schools #maintain #local #top #rankings #prestigious #schools #declined #Japans #elementary #secondary #education #top #class #world #PRESIDENT #Online

What kind of schools are the “old system Daiichi Junior High Schools” that were established in 47 prefectures now? Kazuo Yawata, a critic who has written books such as “Japan’s Best 100 High Schools” (Keibunsha Shobo), said, “Looking at the number of students who passed the University of Tokyo and Kyoto University in 2023, 22 of the 47 schools are still local. “It’s shining at the top.”

Photo = iStock.com/Yoshitaka Naoi

※The photograph is an image

There are prestigious high schools in each prefecture in Japan.

Japan’s elementary and secondary education can be said to be among the top in the world. In modern Japan, no matter where in the country you were born, there are prestigious high schools in each prefecture, and the ability to receive high-quality high school education has become a source of national strength.

It is a complete myth that the education system of the Edo period became the foundation of modernization. The school system in the Edo period was poor, even when compared to the West, partly because there was no “financial examination” like in China. In the Tenpo era (1831-1845), domain schools finally opened, but they only taught the basics of Chinese studies, and there were almost no secondary educational institutions for anyone other than senior samurai.

The new Meiji government sought to create a school system that was the most modern in the West, starting from the establishment of elementary schools all over the country.

At the university level, the main focus was on sending students overseas, and secondary educational institutions were created to provide preparatory language education in response to the actual situation in each region. In addition, normal schools for training elementary school teachers were established relatively uniformly throughout the country, and many junior high schools under the old system started out as special courses at normal schools.

“47 ordinary junior high schools” were established under the Junior High School Ordinance.

In the middle of the Meiji period, foreign students who had returned to Japan began teaching at universities, and junior high schools sprang up to accommodate them. Therefore, in 1886, the First Junior High School Order was issued, consolidating the schools into one ordinary junior high school in each prefecture.

At that time, it was called “XX Prefecture General Junior High School,” but as a second junior high school was gradually built, it was often called “XX Prefecture Daiichi Junior High School.” Not all prefectures adopted the number school name; for example, Hyogo Prefecture Junior High School was renamed Hyogo Prefecture Himeji Junior High School in 1886 when a second junior high school was established in Kobe. This is the current Himeji Nishi High School.

However, in principle, every prefecture has a school that was established as a prefectural junior high school in 1886, so there is no doubt that it is a central school (Hokkaido and Okinawa were later, and Hokkaido Current Sapporo Minami and Hakodate Chubu were established at the same time).

Many of these schools are still prestigious schools today, supplying human resources who are active both domestically and internationally, and who become the core of local communities.