The rise of the “long flu” – a new health challenge similar to long COVID

Study shows patients hospitalized with flu or COVID 19 face increased risk of long-term health problems and death.

Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, extensive research has been published detailing the virus’s ability to attack multiple organ systems, which could lead to a range of persistent and often disabling health problems known as COVID. long. Now, new research from the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis and the Veterans Affairs St. Louis Health Care System indicates that people hospitalized with seasonal flu may also suffer from long-term negative effects on their health, particularly on the lungs and respiratory tract.

Comparative study of COVID-19 and seasonal flu

The new study comparing the viruses that cause COVID-19 and flu also found that within 18 months of infection, patients hospitalized with COVID-19 or seasonal flu faced an increased risk of death, hospital readmission and health problems in many organs. systems. Additionally, the time point of highest risk was 30 days or more after initial infection.

Main conclusions and implications

“The study illustrates the high number of deaths and health loss following hospitalization for COVID-19 or seasonal flu,” said lead author Ziyad Al-Aly, MD, a clinical epidemiologist at the University of Washington. “It is essential to note that health risks were higher after the first 30 days of infection. Many people think they have recovered from COVID-19 or the flu after leaving the hospital. This may be true for some people. But our research shows that both viruses can cause long-term illness.

The results were published on December 14 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

The statistical analysis lasted up to 18 months after infection and included a comparative assessment of the risks of death, hospital admissions and 94 adverse health effects involving the body’s major organ systems.

New approach to research

“A review of previous studies of COVID-19 versus influenza focused on a narrow, short-term set of health outcomes,” said Al-Aly, who treats patients within the health system. VA St. Louis Health Care and is an assistant professor of medicine at Washington University. “Our new approach compared the long-term health effects of a wide range of conditions. Five years ago, it would not have occurred to me to consider the possibility of a “long flu.” A major lesson we learned from SARS-CoV-2 is that an infection initially thought to cause only brief illness can also lead to chronic disease. This revelation motivated us to examine the long-term outcomes of COVID-19 compared to influenza.

“We wanted to know if and to what extent people with the flu also experience long-term health effects,” Al-Aly said. “The big answer is that both COVID-19 and the flu have led to long-term health problems, and the big moment has been the realization that the scale of long-term health loss has dwarfed the problems that these patients endured early in the disease. the infection. Long COVID is much more of a health problem than COVID, and long flu is much more of a health problem than the flu.

Differences in health risks between COVID-19 and seasonal flu

However, the overall risk and occurrence of death, hospitalizations and health loss in many organ systems is significantly higher in patients with COVID-19 than in those who have had seasonal flu, said Al- Ali. “The only notable exception is that influenza poses higher risks to the pulmonary system than COVID-19,” he said.

“This tells us that the flu is actually more of a respiratory virus, as we all thought for the last 100 years. In comparison, COVID-19 is more aggressive and indiscriminate in that it can attack the pulmonary system, but it can also strike any organ system and is more likely to cause fatal or serious illnesses involving the heart, brain, kidneys and other organs. »

Data Source and Patient Demographics

Researchers analyzed de-identified medical records in a database maintained by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the nation’s largest integrated health care delivery system. They assessed information regarding 81,280 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at some point between March 1, 2020 and June 30, 2022, as well as 10,985 patients hospitalized with seasonal flu at some point between October 1, 2015 and June 30, 2022. February 28, 2019.

Patients represented multiple ages, races, and genders.

Concerning the two viruses, the vaccination status of the patients did not affect the results. Members of the COVID-19 cohort were hospitalized during the pre-delta, delta, and omicron eras.

Results of a study on COVID-19 and seasonal flu

During the overall 18-month study period, COVID-19 patients faced a 50% higher risk of death than those with seasonal flu. This corresponds to about eight more deaths per 100 people in the COVID-19 group than among people with the flu.

Although COVID-19 poses a greater risk of health loss than seasonal influenza, infection with either virus carries a significant risk of disability and illness. Researchers found that COVID-19 had increased risk in 68% of health conditions examined across all organ systems (64 of 94 adverse health outcomes studied), while influenza was associated with elevated risk in 6 % of health problems (six of 94 health problems). ) – mainly in the respiratory system.

Additionally, over 18 months, patients with COVID-19 experienced an increased risk of hospital readmission as well as admission to an intensive care unit (ICU). For every 100 people in each group, there were 20 more hospital admissions and nine more ICU admissions for COVID-19 than for the flu.

The importance of vaccinations

“Our findings highlight the continued need to reduce the risk of hospitalization for these two viruses to alleviate the overall burden of health loss within populations,” Al-Aly said.

“Both against COVID-19 and seasonal flu, vaccinations can help prevent serious illness and reduce the risk of hospitalization and death. Optimizing vaccination rates must remain a priority for governments and health systems around the world. This is particularly important for vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those who are immunocompromised.

Recognize long-term health effects

In the case of COVID-19 and influenza, more than half of deaths and disabilities occurred in the months following infection, as opposed to the first 30 days, the latter period known as the acute phase.

“The idea that COVID-19 or the flu are just acute illnesses overlooks their long-term effects on human health,” Al-Aly said. “Before the pandemic, we tended to downplay most viral infections as somewhat inconsequential: ‘You’ll get sick and get over it in a few days.’ But we discover that this is not everyone’s experience. Some people end up with serious long-term health problems. We must realize this reality, stop trivializing viral infections and understand that they are the main drivers of chronic diseases.

This research was funded by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.