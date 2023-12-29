#risk #great #Animal #shelters #refuse #seniors #buy #dogs

Published29. December 2023, 4:14 p.m

Dogs: “The risk is too great”: Animal shelters refuse to allow seniors to buy dogs

When adopting a dog, animal shelters also pay attention to the age of the dog owner. This leads to resentment.

von1 / 6

Animals are good for older people, which is why many retirement and nursing homes now allow their residents to have animals with them.

Tamedia

A new study shows that cognitive decline with age may slow if the person has contact with an animal.

Tamedia

However, animal shelter director Irène Hafner is reluctant to place dogs with older people. “Unfortunately, people often forget to think about the needs of animals and not just what they want,” she says.

Tamedia

That’s what it’s about

It is difficult for people over 70 to get a dog.

Animal shelters that adopt dogs also take age into account.

Animal shelter officials say that a young, lively dog ​​cannot be given to an elderly person.

The Swiss are buying more dogs than ever before. The numbers have exploded during Corona and are continuing to rise. In autumn 2023, over 560,000 dogs lived in Switzerland.

However, it is difficult for seniors to get a dog. “If you’re over 70, you can no longer get a dog from the animal shelter,” says pensioner Heidi Müller (73) to 20 Minutes. She had a dog all her life, the last one died a few years ago. She thought about getting a dog again for a while and was a little perplexed when she was told she was too old to get a dog at the animal shelter.

Other elderly people feel the same way. An 80-year-old retired engineer who spoke to for 20 minutes was given a small dog from abroad, but he couldn’t get one from breeders and animal shelters in Switzerland.

“We’d rather look for a good place”

There is no rigid age limit of 70, says Irène Hafner, head of the “Rosenberg – Neue Tierhilfe” animal shelter in Winterthur. “But we do not place younger dogs or those with an extreme need for exercise with older people. Unfortunately, people often forget to think about the needs of animals and not just what they want themselves.

“If a person over 70 wants a puppy or a young dog, we say no.” The risk that the dog owner will become ill or frail during the dog’s expected lifespan is high. “And we want to prevent the dog from having to be relocated again.” Every change of owner is stressful for the dogs. “Then we’d better look for another place.”

Other animal experts also express their opinion, such as Irène Hafner from the Rosenberg animal shelter. For example, Rommy Los from Zurich Animal Protection. However, he points out that it is not only difficult for older people to get a dog, but that the question of suitability also arises for younger interested parties. “If I have a very active dog and a prospective buyer in his mid-40s who lives in the city and prefers to spend his free time at home instead of in nature, then this person is not suitable for this dog.” On the other hand, an older person can easily take on an older dog that is no longer completely fit.

“If, on the other hand, someone wants to get a puppy at 75, then we say no,” says Rommy Los. With one exception: If the owner regularly has a younger person visiting who occasionally looks after the dog and could take over if something happens to the owner, then it’s fine.

The difficulty is that there are more young dogs in animal shelters than old ones. And people who want a dog knock there first. Dogs from an animal shelter are cheaper than from a professional breeder. The animal shelter doesn’t primarily want to make money, but rather a good, long-term place for the animal.

“If someone wants to get a puppy at 75, we say no.”

Rommy Los, Zurich animal protection

Lucia Oeschger from the Swiss animal protection agency STS knows a person interested in dogs who wants a Jack Russell puppy. She would have half an hour to an hour to spend with the dog every day. “That’s never enough,” says Oeschger. “Reputable homes and breeders look closely, not just at seniors.” The problem for younger dog owners who are busy with work is currently almost greater: “Dogs that are alone at home all day, for eight hours at a time. That is not allowed.” Animal protection finds out about this when neighbors contact us.

If you don’t get a dog, you shouldn’t be outraged, says Lucia Oeschger, but rather ask yourself why. Because there are certainly opportunities to build a relationship with a dog, to look after a dog, perhaps even with someone.

These criteria are important

When adopting dogs, animal shelters pay attention to certain criteria for the owner. These are the most important ones:

Time: If you want a dog, you need time. The law requires at least five hours per day for contact with people and, if possible, with other dogs.

Interest: If you want a dog, you should find out about its nature and needs and ideally take a course beforehand.

Education: A dog needs training. It is not a given that he can ride in a car, be in a room with many people, or meet a child without incident. Anyone who wants a dog needs patience, experience and practice so that the dog does not have to change homes again because of such “dysfunctionalities”.

Money: A dog costs. Food, vet, dog sitter, dog school, dog tax. A lot comes together there.

Network: If the dog owner becomes ill or goes away on vacation, there should be someone there who knows the dog, sees it regularly and can look after it during this time.

Fitness: The dog must fit the owner. A large, strong male dog with an urge to move is a bad fit for a physically weak person.

Have you been following on Whatsapp for 20 minutes?

Stay informed and subscribe to the 20 Minutes WhatsApp channel: Then you will receive an update with our most moving stories directly to your cell phone in the morning and evening – hand-picked, informative and inspiring.