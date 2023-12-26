The risk of developing dementia at a young age can be influenced

Researchers suspect that dementia at a young age is not necessarily genetically determined.

Dementia often affects the elderly, but 14,000 to 17,000 people under the age of 65 also have the disease. About 1,250 patients are added every year. “Dementia has a different impact on those people. They often still work and have younger children,” says Stevie Hendriks, researcher at the Alzheimer Center Limburg at Maastricht University.

10 to 20 percent of these young patients have a genetic predisposition to dementia. But it is not known what causes the disease in the other 80 percent. That is why Maastricht University analyzed forty other factors that can increase the risk.

The research shows that part of the risk can be influenced. There is a link between the disease and social isolation. “We don’t know exactly why that happens. But for some of these people it can help to have more social interaction, for example by joining an association,” Hendriks explains.

Depression may be related to dementia

Depression may also be linked to dementia at a young age. “Depression naturally does something to the brain. It may be that this also increases the risk of dementia, but we need to investigate this further.”

The researchers also found that both vitamin D deficiency and hearing damage are associated with an increased risk of dementia. In addition, more people who quickly become light-headed develop the disease. “We know that the latter is sometimes an early characteristic of Parkinson’s. That has to do with the blood flow to the head,” Hendriks explains.

It is striking that a poor lifestyle with unhealthy food and little exercise does not necessarily lead to more dementia at a young age. These are important risk factors for the disease in the elderly. Hendriks: “Lifestyle apparently needs more time before it starts to play a role in dementia.”

More research to better understand risks

To better understand how the risks of dementia increase, Maastricht University will conduct more research. The researchers then want to look at both the role of genes and these new factors. They hope to find ways to delay the disease for people whose genes are determined to develop dementia. And if patients do have a genetic predisposition, but do not necessarily develop the disease, they hope to reduce the risk.

“It would be great if we could soon create a profile for each patient to reduce the risk of dementia at a young age. That we know, for example, that hearing aids or good treatment for depression help.”

