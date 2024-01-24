The role of gold in yesterday’s and today’s portfolios

#role #gold #yesterdays #todays #portfolios

Breaking News

Gold is the currency of last resort, maintaining (or even increasing) its value when the financial system fails. For around 20 years this precious metal has represented an important component of our investment strategy: a long-term investment that has the function of insuring the portfolio against any crises of a fragile financial system. At the end of 2003, when we first considered including gold in mixed portfolios, the price of gold was around 300 euros (or 347 US dollars) and 80% of gold demand came from industry of jewellery, while today it stands at only over 50%.

At that moment we saw in gold the potential winner of globalization, targeting a gold position of approximately 5% of assets in our private clients’ multi-asset portfolios. From 2003 to mid-2006, the price of gold, expressed in dollars, rose practically continuously, only to collapse by 20% in 2008 in the wake of the looming great financial crisis. And while people wondered whether to sell gold, we increased our positions.

At this stage we began to pay more attention to the idea of ​​investing in gold from a security perspective. From 2007 onwards, the growth of gold as an investment has more than offset the decline in demand for jewellery. Sales of bullion and coins initially increased, followed by an increase in demand for the precious metal favored by exchange-traded index products (ETCs) authorized since 2003.

By the end of 2007, the price of gold had reached a 27-year high, just above $800. On March 13, 2008, it crossed the US$1,000 threshold for the first time. Before that date, some financial stocks had come under severe pressure. A few months later, the markets experienced a sudden reversal, similar to that of the 1930s.

At the end of the great financial crisis in December 2009, the price of gold stood at US$1,226. The price had risen for eight consecutive yearsduring which there were some abrupt corrections.

Once the great financial crisis was over, the debt crisis in the eurozone began. To save countries in difficulty, the ECB purchased national government bonds, paving the way for transnational debt solidarity: the euro risked falling apart. By contrast, the price of gold continued to rise dramatically, reaching a new high of $1,900 in 2011. During the great financial crisisthe demand from the jewelry industry decreased, while investment gold inventories increased. Furthermore, the number of Western central banks willing to sell their reserves was decreasing. Starting in 2009, central banks in growth markets such as China, Russia and India began accumulating positions in gold, causing central banks to go from net sellers to net buyers in the gold market.

After the 2008 financial crisis and the explosion of sovereign debt, we saw another reason to include gold in a significantly diversified portfolio: protection against a possible crisis in the current monetary and financial system. Gold is therefore the true currency of last resort as it offers protection against high inflation, but also guarantees portfolios in phases of pronounced deflation, or in phases that would lead highly indebted countries to insolvency. However, despite huge debts and the continued expansion of central bank balance sheets, there was still (for the time being) no sign of inflation. This caused the price of gold to fall, which stagnated for many years. In light of the rise in bond and share prices, the advisability of investing in gold has been questioned several times.

The situation was fragile, due to the almost desperate policy of the central banks and the associated risk of a loss of confidence in the monetary and financial system. Gold represented a parachute in case of emergency landing by the ECB, the BoJ and the US Fed, an insurance policy for which you pay a premium every year, hoping you will never need it.

And the success? As a currency of last resort, highly liquid and globally recognized, not reproducible at will, gold represents a store of value superior to book money. This is demonstrated by the trend in the value of gold, i.e. a dollar or a euro, and the quantity of gold received in each case. In 1999 it was 0.12 grams for euro investors and just under 0.11 grams for dollar investors; today it is just under 0.02 grams for both currencies. We were therefore safe even in times of low interest rates: in the long term it allows us to preserve the real value of the capital. Nothing more, but also nothing less.

Although the price of gold initially hit a new high at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it then suffered a double-digit correction. We had already observed this phenomenon during the great financial crisis. In times of crisis, some market participants are short on liquidity and often reduce their gold holdings to meet payment obligations.

It is possible that above all the expected consequences of the coronavirus crisis pushed the price higher, in particular the large amount of liquidity injected by central banks, which brought the issue of inflation back to the surface. When inflation reached double digits in the United States in the summer of 2022, we increased the share of gold again, which had hovered around 10% for years.

Confidence in fiat currency has recently suffered, even calling into question the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency, and central banks have increased their demand for gold as an alternative. For us too, gold remains a sort of hedge, ultimately on inflation. After all, Inflation has driven the price of gold for about 5,000 years.

If, after reaching the inflation target, central banks still keep interest rates well above inflation, or inflation expectations, for a long time, gold would be restored to its role as a precious jewel. However, since it is emerging that central banks’ room for action is limited and that the fight against inflation is extremely difficult, the real rate should nevertheless rise significantly above zero, at least temporarily. The resulting loss of confidence in the intrinsic value of goldand in a credit monetary system that is kept alive only by continuous bailout measures, it would make gold a much better store of value than savings or government bonds in the coming years too.

*Simon Jäger is a portfolio manager at Flossbach von Storch AG