The Romanian county where a new ski slope was opened, 30 years after the first works

#Romanian #county #ski #slope #opened #years #works

Romania has a new ski slope, after 30 years since the first works for this goal began.

Romanians will be able to ski on a new slope in their country. It was opened to the public today, after 30 years of work on it.

The slope benefits from a modern chair lift, with a transport capacity of 800 people per hour, night lighting and an advanced artificial snow preparation system.

The project included investments in the modernization of the access road to the base of the slope, the supply of electricity and drinking water to the tourist area, in the construction of the reservoir, the water tank and the water treatment station.

Read also: The 2023-2024 ski season opens in Poiana Brașov! Cable car prices

Sanitary facilities were also installed, a snow plow was purchased and a first aid point and a Salvamont base were built.

The slope is located in Satu Mare county, in the Luna Şes ski resort. It is located on the western slopes of the Gutâi Mountains, at the foot of the Pietroasa Peak (1,200 m) and on the upper course of the Talna Mare stream, 8.5 km from the town of Negreşti-Oaş, in one of the most picturesque areas of Romania – “Tara Oașului”.

The slope is classified as having a medium level of difficulty (red symbol) and is intended for skiers with intermediate and advanced alpine skiing skills. It has an average slope of 23%, the length is 2,100 meters, the width is approximately 50 meters and it covers an area of ​​9.5 hectares.

“The initial dream started in the 80s, from the time of the communists, when a clearing was made that today is for the chair lift, then it followed from the beginning of the 2000s through a PHARE project with the Stock Exchange for the purchase of a chair lift, then there was another boost to the basic infrastructure, I mean the supply of electricity, water, road, an infrastructure of more than 11 km had to be built to the base of the slope.

The last stage was the deforestation, obtaining the approvals took three years and many other obstacles. It is important that in 2024 we start with a functional slope and I think that the whole area will be functional”, said the president of the Satu Mare County Council, Pataki Csaba.

The costs amounted to 71,678,934 lei

The financing of the works, in a total amount of 71,678,934 lei, was provided from the state budget, PHARE funds, the National Local Development Program, as well as from the budget of Satu Mare County and the budget of the city of Negresti-Oaş. The entire investment is managed by the Negresti-Oaş Local Council, according to Agerpres.