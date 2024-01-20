The Romanian employees who lose the most money in 2024! Lower salaries by up to 1,000 lei

#Romanian #employees #lose #money #salaries #lei

Many Romanian employees will lose money from their income this year.

Although the Government has taken a lot of support measures by which it wants to help Romanians in vulnerable situations, there are also citizens who will lose money. And the amounts are not small at all.

Mircea Burlacu, president of the Constanța National Federation of Port Unions and vice-president of the National Trade Union Bloc (BNS), spoke about the salary situation, after the 2024 regulations.

According to him, the elimination of meal vouchers and food allowance represents a significant loss.

For example, in the case of flight personnel, the losses are up to 1,000 lei net.

“We made an address to Mr. Minister Grindeanu regarding these things. We are waiting to have a meeting. The revolt phenomenon is already starting to take on new values, and do you know why? Sir, they took the food from the table of the Romanians.

They capped many categories, the top!, who are not satisfied or do not receive this money from the state budget, who received food, meal vouchers for some, food allowance for others, to some amounts that would not have covered the number of calories needed for a meal for that employee, and they reduced them by somewhere between 60% and 70% for many categories, capping the maximum amount that could cover meal vouchers at two minimum wages as of 2019.

I’m telling you from a situation that I know very well and that I don’t know how to manage, because everyone is unhappy and there are hundreds of employees involved. With a net salary of 3,900 lei, the loss of meal vouchers means 450 lei, and some who have food allowance, seafarers, lose up to 1,000 lei net.

By international convention, they must be provided with food on board the ship. Either you have the necessary logistics on board the ship and ensure a hot cooked meal, or you pay a food allowance from which the seafaring staff can buy food”, claims Mircea Burlacu.

“February is coming and the account for January is coming”

“The most unfortunate measure they could take! They could say “sir, in 2024 meal vouchers will not increase. Period!”. Or any other measures. But don’t walk to the table! This is the reality in the area I represent.

It’s a simple math calculation. The vouchers were 35 lei and, from January 1, 40 lei or an average of 20 lei per meal voucher came to somewhere between 750-900 lei, depending on the month, food.

Through capping, you can benefit from a maximum of two minimum salaries per year. Divided by 12 months, you go to at least 60% of what you had before. They have also capped the allowances, that there are three types of food allowances – meal vouchers, food allowance for certain categories of budget workers and food allowance, according to the government decision for seafarers.

We don’t want to go into this escalation of the protest because I’m telling you… February is coming and the bill for January is coming, when people have to get their money. It is a reality. Sir, 450 lei for a net salary of 3900. It’s somewhere around 12-13%”, said Mircea Burlacu, to DCNewsTV.