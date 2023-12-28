The Romanian House of Representatives rejected the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians

#Romanian #House #Representatives #rejected #autonomy #drafts #Székelyföld #Transylvanian #Hungarians

The lower house of the two-chambered Romanian parliament discussed the autonomy drafts for Székelyföld and Transylvanian Hungarians in an emergency procedure, which were submitted by parliamentarians Zoltán Zakariás and József Kulcsár-Terza who won a mandate on the RMDSZ list.

The autonomy statute of Székelyföld was first on the agenda, followed by the cultural autonomy statute of the Hungarian national community and the draft framework law regulating the cultural autonomy of national communities.

The representatives voted to reject the draft legislation.

The rejection of the first two drafts was supported by 260 of the representatives present or voting online in the 329-member lower house, 16 voted against the rejection, one mother-in-law abstained. The rejection of the framework law regulating the cultural autonomy of national communities was supported by 255 representatives, 15 voted against the rejection and one member abstained.

All competent committees of the House of Representatives commented negatively on the drafts at Wednesday’s online meeting, and the public administration committee recommended their rejection in the report. At the plenary session, all Romanian parties supported the rejection.

The three autonomy drafts were submitted to the Romanian House of Representatives on December 20 by Zoltán Zakariás, president of the Transylvanian Hungarian Association (EMSZ), and József Kulcsár-Terza, acting president of the Hungarian Civil Force (MPE), who obtained a representative mandate on the list of the RMDSZ. The autonomy draft for Székelyland was developed in the professional workshops of the Székely National Council (SZNT), and the other two in the Transylvanian Hungarian National Council (EMNT). In their speech, the initiators emphasized that

they do not ask for anything in the drafts that does not exist in other democratic states of Europe.

József Kulcsár-Terza stated that the inhabitants of Székelyföld “want freedom within the borders of Romania” through territorial self-determination. Among other European examples of autonomy, he mentioned French President Emmanuel Macron’s promise of Corsican autonomy. He called for a dialogue, recalling that the Romanian state promised to ensure the rights of national minorities in the Gyulafehérvár Declaration of 1918 announcing the accession of Transylvania to Romania.

Zoltán Zakariás also emphasized the importance of dialogue and recommended the Vojvodina example of the cultural autonomy of the Hungarian national community to the attention of the representatives. He emphasized: the drafts are “declarations of loyalty” of national minorities towards the Romanian state.

Alfred Simonis, the Acting Speaker of the House of Representatives, stated in response to the objections of the representatives of the Association for the Unification of Romanians (AUR), which is considered extreme by the other Romanian parties – that the drafts were discussed with an emergency procedure during the festive period:

such “toxic” drafts should not be the subject of debate, they should only be rejected.

The politician of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) announced that he would initiate a consultation so that similar drafts could not be filed in the Romanian parliament.

At a meeting that was also free of anti-Hungarian statements, some Transylvanian Romanian representatives emphasized the peaceful coexistence of Romanian ethnicities, while several members of the parliament reminded of the first article of the Romanian constitution, according to which Romania is a sovereign, independent, unified and indivisible nation-state, and therefore the drafts are unconstitutional.

During the meeting, the AUR representatives held molinos with the inscription “Transylvanian ancient land” in their hands.

As a representative of the Roma minority, Catalin Manea announced that he will vote against the draft framework law regulating the cultural autonomy of national communities, as the Romanian Roma want to develop within the framework of Romanian society. Independent representative Tudor Vlad-Benga said: he is abstaining, because in his opinion the Romanian state has not fulfilled the promises made to national minorities in the Gyulafehérvár Declaration.

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu also welcomed the decision of the House of Representatives on Thursday. “Romania’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are non-negotiable,” News.ro quoted the prime minister as saying.

Ciolacu called the autonomy drafts “toxic” and “revisionist”, whose protracted debate would have favored extremist politicians.

The autonomy statute, which foresees territorial autonomy for Székelyföld, which, according to the previous announcement of SZNT, was submitted to the Romanian legislature for the fifth time, was rejected by the Romanian majority every time. The three draft laws are then debated by the Senate as the deciding house.

(MTI)