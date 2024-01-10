The Romanian missing after being beaten and abandoned in Germany by the minibus driver filed a complaint with the police

#Romanian #missing #beaten #abandoned #Germany #minibus #driver #filed #complaint #police

Ovidiu Daniel Pintilii, the man from Botoșani who was reported missing in Germany after being abandoned in a gas station by the minibus driver, filed a complaint with the police. Kicked off the minibus after being beaten, not speaking German or English, Ovidiu had to walk dozens of kilometers, sleep in the cold under the open sky and ask for help from people who didn’t understand what he wanted. He was found after 9 days thanks to some volunteers.

Ovidiu’s adventure began on December 30. He went to his girlfriend in Austria for Christmas. Because he wanted to come home for the New Year, he bought a ticket from a transport company in Romania. But the plan was turned upside down by the Romanian driver.

„He was disturbed that the minibus went back to Germany, to pick up other passengers, we suspect, instead of going straight to Romania. He gave up and was abandoned at night in a gas station without a passport and without luggage, with 50 euros in his wallet and his phone dead. Not knowing English, he tried to ask for help at the gas station”said one of the volunteers involved in the search for Ovidiu.

When he realized that he was not getting along with anyone, the young man looked for help where he could see. Meanwhile, the family in Romania reported him missing.

“Ovidiu left the gas station on foot for 17 km to Hellbrunn. He talked to many people… Some believed him, some didn’t. It is certain that he slept on the streets, he changed his clothes to ones from dumpsters, he was no longer recognizable and no longer matched our description”said the volunteer.

After 9 days he was found with difficulty by the volunteers mobilized on a Facebook group. The man has already lodged a complaint with the police against the driver who abandoned him in Germany.

