The Romanian people were born Christian or is it about another historical myth? Interview with historian Petre Guran

It has often been said that the Romanian people were born Christian. That we are one of the first Christianized peoples, and the roots of Christianity would have reached Dobrogea since the 1st century, thanks to the Apostle Andrew, the First Called. Such a thesis has been widely circulated, but its veracity has often been called into question.

First of all, the ethnogenesis of the Romanian people is a complex one. Thus, the question related to the Christianization of the proto-Romanians, the Wallachians from the south and north of the Danube, acquires new values. When exactly does this process take place? How? What was the role of the migrating peoples in stopping or preaching Christianity? What tangible traces did the first Christians leave in this area? What exactly made the new Christian religion take such a strong hold even among the population of the Balkans or Eastern Europe? Why did the Wallachians adopt Orthodoxy? What were the poles of power that led to the promotion and spread of Christianity? Were the Wallachians Christianized by the Bulgarians, as some historians say, much later than claimed?

To these questions, and many others, I invited Dr. Petre Guran, specialist in Byzantine history, to answer his thesis “Royal Sanctity and Universal Power in the Orthodox World”, thesis defended at the Ecole des Hautes Etudes en Sciences Sociales, Paris.

Petre Guran was also a member of the Center for Hellenistic Studies of Princeton University, United States of America, a researcher at the Institute of Southeast European Studies within the Romanian Academy, a scholarship holder of the Noua Europa College, former coordinator of the Romanian session of the “Monasteries” Program and European identity, junior member of the World Academy of Art and Sciences and the first director of the Institute of Liberal Studies.

Main ideas discussed:

The fact that the Apostle Andrew reaches Scythia and preaches Christianity comes from a summary information that comes to us from Eusebia of Caesarea, the biographer of Constantine the Great. He writes that note at the beginning of the 4th century BC. However, the note is a brief one, as I said, and we cannot clearly understand whether it is about Scythia ce mare, or Scythia Minor, Dobrogea. This allowed many to believe that they were Christianized along the Black Sea in such ancient times.

Christianity was not a religion, but became a religion in the 4th century AD. The Christianity of the first three centuries is a teaching about the world beyond, it is a spirituality, it is a revelation of the ultimate meanings of existence. In the fourth century, by what Constantine does, that is, by the freedom and protection he gives to Christians, he urges Christianity to become a religion. The beginnings of the Christian religion in Roman cities, in public institutions, start from the second half of the 4th century.

The Christian religion began as an urban religion, a religion found in the great cities of the empire and, progressively, in the small towns as well. And then we have to look at the Roman Empire where we have cities. Because where we have cities, we are likely to find Christian communities. I say this because, notoriously, there are few cities north of the Danube. there is confusion when we talk about Christianity from the north of the Danube and the basilicas from Dobrogea are cited. The basilicas of Dobrogea are in the Roman Empire, in Roman cities, so they are a religious phenomenon from the south of the Danube. This happens very hard north of the Danube.

Christianity has been wildly successful because it has the ability to organize solidarity

Christianity has been wildly successful because it has the ability to organize solidarity, that is, people willing to support each other and create communities vertically and horizontally. I’m talking about solidarity between the upper class and the lower class, but also solidarities between one territory and another territory. In the ancient world view, you have a center, you have the cultural centers and then you have the peripheries. In Christianity there is no such thing. In late antique Christianity, all people are equal before God geographically and socially. Being a slave and being treated humanely by the slave owner or freed by him creates an attachment, a devotion. Being poor and being cared for by your community also creates attachments.

There is this prevailing view of waves of barbarians destroying the Roman Empire, sweeping in and wiping out entire Romanized populations and ultimately destroying the empire. This view has now softened in the light of archaeological research. These migratory waves are much less attested, with less impact. They did not have the vocation to change or erase the Roman civilization from a territory. Where are the goths who were around? Where are the Huns? Where are the breakdowns? Where are the Bulgarians, in the sense of the North Caspian population? Where are the Pechenegs, where are the Cumans? Why do these Slavic nations appear in their place in the 19th century, reviving some medieval realities?

What are these Slavs, who are the least visible at first of the migrants, and put in quotation marks the migrants? Because we have read enough from the historian Florin Curta to question whether there was a Slavic migration, that is, people who came from elsewhere and settled on a so-called depopulated land. Then a natural question arises: why do we have no names, except for the Bulgarians? Instead, we have these Slavic peoples taking on a new and localized identity in the Middle Ages. Yes, but it is about an identity that was recomposed in the 19th century, according to national projects.

The Romanian people were born Christian? I would say yes, but it’s more of a poetic formula

Iorga already said it, the Romanian people are the product of Balkan Latinity as a whole. Its ethnogenesis cannot be exclusively located to the north of the Danube, just as we do not have a compelling argument that tells us that we must place it exclusively to the south of it. I would talk about proto-Romanians from the 8th century onwards. Placing them in the 6th century is a bit of a rush. They are still Romans, they are still simply a Roman population speaking a late, provincial Latin with changes in vocabulary.

Why do these proto-Romanian speakers, practitioners of a Latin-language Christianity, switch to the Slavic liturgy? Here it also relates to the essence of the 13th century, to the crisis that led to the definitive separation between the two Christianitys, Latin-Roman Christianity, i.e. of the papacy, and Eastern Christianity, of the Byzantine Empire, of the Greeks, but of the Greeks who, between time, they had also attached the Slavic world. Herein lies the great key, in understanding the role of the 9th century Slavic liturgy and its conscious diffusion from the Byzantine Empire. Adherence to a Slavic-Greek liturgy means adherence to Byzantine Christianity. That is the meaning.

Were the Romanian people born Christian? I would say yes, but it’s more of a poetic formula. The proto-Romanians, the medieval Romanians, were born from that late-antique, Latin-speaking Christian population. They descend from that group of ancient Christians from all the cities of the Balkans, who started and circulated with their cattle and who obviously reached as far as the Carpathians. Yes, they are the bearers of the Romanian idea.

