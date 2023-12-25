The Romanian state, “put up against the wall” in the case of Sorina, the girl from Baia de Aramă adopted by a family from the USA – What the judges decided – News by sources

Gabriel and Ramona Săcărin from Craiova, Sorina’s adoptive parents, sued the Romanian state after a prosecutor ordered the confiscation of their daughter’s passport so that she could not leave the country.

Sorina’s case was heavily publicized four years ago.

In 2019, an eight-year-old girl was taken by the Romanian authorities from the home of a maternal assistant in Mehedinți to be adopted by a Romanian family from the USA. The images in which a prosecutor from Craiova went to Baia de Aramă and took Sorina by force because the foster carers did not want to let her leave their house caused harsh reactions at the time.

The case was heavily publicized, and many televisions presented the Săcărin couple as real monsters. They were accused of adopting Sorina in order to traffic her or harvest her organs.

When the adoptive family wanted to go to America with the little girl they had just raised, the prosecutor Mihaela Iorga Moraru from the Section for the Investigation of Crimes in Justice requested the works of the Dolj Passport Service to withhold the document issued in the minor’s name. In the end, the High Court of Cassation and Justice (ICCJ) found that an unprecedented abuse had been committed, so the Săcărins managed to take Sorina to America.

The girl is now 12 years old, and her life has completely changed. She studies very well, studies the piano and the violin, and is also involved in numerous projects.

When he left the country, Gabriel Săcărin declared that he would sue the Romanian state for everything that happened. And he kept his word.

The Săcărin family, compensation of 120,000 euros

The magistrates of the Bucharest Court were the ones who judged the case and ordered that the Romanian state pay compensation to each parent individually, but also to the girl whose right to free movement was violated.

“Partially admits the summons and obliges the defendant to pay: – to the plaintiff Săcărin Gabriel the sum of 50,000 euros, the equivalent in lei at the date of payment at the BNR exchange rate, as moral damages.

To the plaintiff Săcărin Ramona Elena the sum of 50,000 euros, the equivalent in lei at the date of payment at the BNR exchange rate, as moral damages. To the plaintiff Săcărin Sorina the sum of 20,000 euros, the equivalent in lei at the date of payment at the BNR exchange rate, as moral damages. Rejects the rest of the summons request as unfounded.

It obliges the defendant to pay to the plaintiffs the amount of 4,760 lei as court costs, representing the lawyer’s fee”, the Bucharest Court’s decision states.

The court’s decision is not final.

