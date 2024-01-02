The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in Dubai”. The amount he earns. “It has a plane in the middle”

#Romanian #coowner #coolest #restaurant #Dubai #amount #earns #plane #middle

Home Miscellaneous The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in Dubai”. The amount he earns. “It’s got a plane in the middle”

The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in all of Dubai”.

Cosmin Olăroiu, during an interview – Libertatea

  • Cosmin Olăroiu is 54 years old
  • Oli is the coach of Sharjah

“Olăroiu has in Dubai, it has part of a restaurant that is of extraordinary luxury. Very good. Yes, co-owner of the hottest restaurant in all of Dubai. Listen, my son and my grandchildren told me that. No restaurants, let everyone go.

The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the hottest restaurant in Dubai”

You have to do something for the embassies, only very few embassies go out to restaurants in Romania. You can’t ensure safety and everything. A restaurant like that if you have 10% of it, you’re sitting on 2-3 million a year, if not more.

It has a plane in the middle. It’s a colossus, the coolest restaurant in all of Dubai. In Dubai, you can’t turn a corner without a luxury restaurant. There are many there, if not 7 at that location. It’s immensity, madness.

Eat whatever you want, elephant tail. If you order this, it gives you an elephant tail. You can’t even see it in the movies.” said Dragomir, quoted by fanatik.ro.

The restaurant was opened in 2023 and, at the time, information claimed that it would have a ceiling of 45 meters high. Over time, Olăroiu has invested tens of millions of dollars in such businesses.

Also Read:  Daily horoscope December 29 - Aquarius: Be moderate in eating and drinking! | Horoscopes

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
The police are looking for Lauri, who disappeared on New Year’s Eve; last seen in guest house “Pēterstraupes”
Posted on
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Scientists who studied the treasures found in Europe revealed what was hidden behind the primitive image of the Vikings: the demand for precious metals was high
Posted on
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Adam Glapiński before the State Tribunal? We know what would happen to the rating
Posted on
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
This new Microsoft Teams feature can make your work communications easier in 2024 – BisnisUpdate.com
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola celebrity Company culture economy emphasis Football foreign country Freed GAZA Hamas Health horizon International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture moroccan news Morocco morocco info morocco news morocco newspaper National news policy Politics portal of the press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA USFP welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News