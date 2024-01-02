The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in Dubai”. The amount he earns. “It has a plane in the middle”

#Romanian #coowner #coolest #restaurant #Dubai #amount #earns #plane #middle

Home Miscellaneous The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in Dubai”. The amount he earns. “It’s got a plane in the middle”

The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the coolest restaurant in all of Dubai”.

Cosmin Olăroiu, during an interview – Libertatea

Cosmin Olăroiu is 54 years old

Oli is the coach of Sharjah

“Olăroiu has in Dubai, it has part of a restaurant that is of extraordinary luxury. Very good. Yes, co-owner of the hottest restaurant in all of Dubai. Listen, my son and my grandchildren told me that. No restaurants, let everyone go.

The Romanian who is the co-owner of “the hottest restaurant in Dubai”

You have to do something for the embassies, only very few embassies go out to restaurants in Romania. You can’t ensure safety and everything. A restaurant like that if you have 10% of it, you’re sitting on 2-3 million a year, if not more.

It has a plane in the middle. It’s a colossus, the coolest restaurant in all of Dubai. In Dubai, you can’t turn a corner without a luxury restaurant. There are many there, if not 7 at that location. It’s immensity, madness.

Eat whatever you want, elephant tail. If you order this, it gives you an elephant tail. You can’t even see it in the movies.” said Dragomir, quoted by fanatik.ro.

The restaurant was opened in 2023 and, at the time, information claimed that it would have a ceiling of 45 meters high. Over time, Olăroiu has invested tens of millions of dollars in such businesses.