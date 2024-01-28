The Romanian with no medical education who made a lot of money using the dentist’s chair of his mentally ill wife

#Romanian #medical #education #lot #money #dentists #chair #mentally #ill #wife

Saturday, January 27, 2024, 9:30 p.m

4742 readings

The fake dentist was pardoned by the court, receiving a lenient sentence PHOTO: stock.adobe.com

Dozens of people, many of whom remained unidentified, had dental treatments in the home of an individual in Ilfov County, without knowing that the said person had no medical education whatsoever.

People confidently went to the office in Gruiu commune because they saw that the “gentleman” was wearing a white robe, and in the room where they were being treated there was a chair specific to a dental office.

One of the rudimentarily treated patients was the one who filed a complaint, after the dental problems he was suffering from worsened, and he had to go to the Faculty of Dentistry for interventions to save his teeth.

CSM has been recommended as a dentist for years, his patients being people from the commune who did not have money to go to a medical clinic in Otopeni or in Bucharest. Desperate for pain, people turned to the “Mr. Doctor” from Gruiu where they paid as much as they had in their wallets, the rates varying between 50 and 200 lei. In general, the fake dentist dealt with extractions, but during the investigation he confessed that he was also involved in more complicated treatments, scaling and dental cleanings, root canal treatments, root rest extractions and fillings.

Hearing, the CSM confessed everything. He explained that the office belonged to his wife, a dentist, but retired due to psychiatric problems. Because he had “stolen” his job while his wife was working, the individual decided to help those who asked him for help, without presenting himself as a doctor. Anyway, during the searches that took place in the office in Gruiu, the policemen also discovered molds with dental impressions, but also containers with mercury (used in the past for amalgam fillings). However, the fake dentist denied ever using mercury in the treatments applied to his patients, explaining that the mercury jars belonged to his father-in-law.

Of the patients identified by investigators, not all wanted to press charges. One of them, who had paid 5000 lei for a work, explained that he is satisfied with the result and has nothing to reproach the person who repaired his teeth, even if he is not a doctor.

Others were shocked to find out who removed their masks.

They testified during the investigation that it seemed to them that the office was not really clean, but they were convinced that they had a doctor in front of them because he was dressed in a white coat and because he was handling the tools specific to the profession.

The fake doctor was sent to court on the charge of practicing a profession or activity without the right, his case being heard by the Buftea Court. The court was lenient, the “dentist” being sentenced to 6 months of suspended prison and 60 days of community service.