The royal dish is baked salmon: delicious and juicy

You can make this dish with minimal effort, but the taste will be super perfect and no one will know that you made this royal dish in just a dozen minutes.
So today I invite you to travel around Thailand in terms of taste.
Baked salmon
You will need:
- 4 pieces of boneless salmon fillet;
- salt and pepper to taste;
- 1 tablespoon of quality oil;
- 1 tablespoon of butter;
- 1/2 onion;
- 3 cloves of garlic;
- 1 tablespoon of red curry paste;
- 1/2 teaspoon of fish sauce;
- 1 can of full-fat coconut milk;
- 1/2 teaspoon of brown sugar;
- 1 large carrot;
- 1/2 lime juice;
- chopped coriander.
How to produce:
