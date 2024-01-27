The royal dish is baked salmon: delicious and juicy

You can make this dish with minimal effort, but the taste will be super perfect and no one will know that you made this royal dish in just a dozen minutes.

So today I invite you to travel around Thailand in terms of taste.

Baked salmon

You will need:

  • 4 pieces of boneless salmon fillet;
  • salt and pepper to taste;
  • 1 tablespoon of quality oil;
  • 1 tablespoon of butter;
  • 1/2 onion;
  • 3 cloves of garlic;
  • 1 tablespoon of red curry paste;
  • 1/2 teaspoon of fish sauce;
  • 1 can of full-fat coconut milk;
  • 1/2 teaspoon of brown sugar;
  • 1 large carrot;
  • 1/2 lime juice;
  • chopped coriander.

How to produce:

  • Fry the salmon fillet pieces in a pan with oil and butter (season with salt and pepper before that). When the fish is almost cooked on both sides, remove it from the pan and set it aside.
  • Add chopped onions to the pan where the fish was fried and fry until soft. Add chopped garlic, red curry paste and stir-fry for 1 minute.
  • Then we add brown sugar, fish sauce, carrots, coconut milk to the pan and stir-fry until the mass starts to “bubble”. It will take about 5 minutes.
  • Pour the lime juice into the sauce, put back the salmon fillet, add salt, pepper, chopped coriander and heat for another 1 minute.
  • We eat with the desired side dish.

