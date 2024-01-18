The Royal Navy provides assistance to 47 Sub-Saharan and 6 Moroccan candidates for irregular migration

Marine royale. Twitter

A Combat Unit of the Royal Navy intercepted, Wednesday 55 km north of the Port of Tan-Tan, an inflatable boat, heading towards the Canary Islands, having on board 53 candidates for irregular migration, including 47 Sub-Saharan and 6 Moroccans , indicates a press release from the General Staff of the Royal Armed Forces.

The rescued people received the necessary care before being entrusted to elements of the Royal Gendarmerie for the usual administrative procedures, concludes the same source.

