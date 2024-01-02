The RTX 4070 became a popular Christmas gift, even surpassing the 3060

#RTX #popular #Christmas #gift #surpassing

During the holidays, many gamers bought or received new video cards, but now we can also see which were the most popular in the last month of 2023.

02.01.2024 – We really hope that all our dear gamer readers were satisfied with the last month of 2023, and that the newest console, PC, or even a powerful video card, say from the Nvidia RTX series, ended up under the Christmas tree. During the holidays, many people invested in hardware upgrades, which is excellently highlighted by Steam’s statistics.

Many people were lucky enough to get a GeForce RTX 4070 in their machine.

RTX under the tree

While the 4070 does indeed appear to have made its way into many gamers’ machines in December 2023, other GPUs have started to rise as well. The 4070 has long been a favorite among gamers, and often tops the best video card lists. Despite the fact that Radeon GPUs represent tough competition in the mid-range market. As for Steam users, many agree that the 4070 is a good choice, but there were other popular pieces.

The statistics from Steam’s December 2023 hardware and software survey provide an excellent indication of what video cards gamers have been upgrading to last December. According to the analysis, RTX 4070’s popularity increased by 0.34% in December, which is the biggest jump this month. This makes it the 14th most popular graphics card among Steam users, with a share of 1.58%.

The GeForce RTX RTX 4060 was the second most popular RTX 40 series VGA during the same period, growing by 0.24%. However, both overall and in December, it lags behind its RTX 30 series predecessor, the 3060. The Ampere video card dominates with a 5.29% share, up 0.25%.

It’s somewhat surprising that the GeForce RTX 4070 continued to enjoy unbroken popularity in December, given that the 4070 Super is said to be arriving soon. Likewise, 4060 buyers might have been better off waiting for the Radeon RX 7600 XT. However, we are happy to see how many people were able to get a new video card for Christmas. Good game everyone!

