The rule that all drivers must know

#rule #drivers

The Highway Code provides for heavy fines for drivers who do not respect the flashing green color of the traffic lights. Sanctions reach up to 785 lei.

The Highway Code provides for penalties for drivers who do not respect the flashing green light, but there are enough traffic participants who do not know how to proceed in the mentioned situation. The flashing green traffic light ensures the flow of traffic and gives drivers the opportunity to turn right, even if the main traffic light is red.

Fines provided for in the Highway Code

Thus, according to the provisions of the Highway Code, drivers can receive sanctions of up to 725 lei, if they do not respect the flashing green color of the traffic light. Specifically, before turning right, drivers must give priority to both pedestrians and road users who have the right of way.

As a rule, the flashing traffic light is marked by a green arrow indicating right or left priority, or it can take the form of a green lamp with an arrow mounted underneath. The traffic light flashes green when the main traffic light shows red.

The fine point is set, starting January 1, 2024, at 165 lei. Photo Source: EVZ Archive

When right priority is applied

Art. 59 (4) of the Highway Code provides that the flashing green lighting of the additional traffic light indicates permission for vehicles to continue their route in the indicated direction, regardless of the color of the main traffic light, provided priority is given to vehicles and pedestrians with the right of way.

Drivers who violate this rule will be penalized according to the rules of the Highway Code, especially drivers who violate the priority rule for pedestrians or other cars.

Photo source: EvZ Archive

The Highway Code provides for fines of up to 725 lei in this case

In the situation where there is a special lane, dedicated to the correspondingly marked flashing traffic light, the violation of the rules for changing the traffic lane attracts a fine of 330 lei, i.e. two fine points.

Respecting the road markings and the rules specific to each type of traffic light is necessary to maintain smooth traffic and increase safety at intersections.

In another situation, if you are in a lane with green on the right and you want to change the direction of travel to the right, but there are other cars in front of you that continue to move forward, you will have to wait for the lane to clear in order to turn. You are not allowed to honk or flash. Otherwise, the police can impose a fine between 580 and 725 lei for aggressiveness in traffic, according to autovit.ro.