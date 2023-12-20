the rule that will prevent them from playing in the Club World Cup final

#rule #prevent #playing #Club #World #Cup #final

He Manchester City loses three stars. Erling Haaland, Kevin de Bruyne y Jeremy Doku They will not participate this Friday in the Club World Cup final against Fluminense.

According to the rules of the tournament, only the 23 players registered in the semi-final can participate in the final and neither De Bruyne, nor Doku, nor Haaland were on Pep Guardiola’s list.

The Belgians were ruled out beforehand, but Haaland did not leave until the last minute, when it was decided that the foot injury he suffered and which has caused him to miss the team’s last three games does not yet have him ready to compete.

The ‘Citizens’ beat Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan this Tuesday by a comfortable 0-3, with goals from Marius Hoibraaten, Mateo Kovacic and Bernardo Silva.

The final of the Club World Cup, between Manchester City and Fluminense, is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. this Friday, December 22.