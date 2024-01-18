the rumor of the presence of the Atlas Lion sows panic

#rumor #presence #Atlas #Lion #sows #panic

These rumors began to spread like wildfire, after the discovery, last Thursday in Zaouia Sidi Ali Ouhmad, in the commune of Tidili, of the lifeless body of Abdelrahmane, a fifty-year-old. The victim had been missing for two days before his body was found, torn apart. Alerted, the royal gendarmerie services, local authorities and elements of the scientific and technical police went to the scene. An investigation was opened on the orders of the competent public prosecutor’s office to determine the causes and circumstances of the victim’s death.

Some believe stray dogs were responsible for the victim’s death, while others believe it was the work of the Atlas Lion who was last seen in the Atlas Mountains in the 1940s. Recently, a young woman of around 20, who was watching her flock of sheep in a forest near Ait Boukhayou, in the province of Khenifra, claimed to have been attacked by surprise by an animal supposed to be a “ Lion “.

In a press release, the National Agency for Water and Forests announced that it had combed the entire area, with the collaboration of local authorities and the royal gendarmerie, in search of this animal. “During surveys and field research, the footprints discovered in these areas were examined and identified, and specialists considered them to belong to the canid family, perhaps a dog or a wolf,” the statement said. .

The hypothesis of lion attacks remains unlikely, maintains the Agency, stressing that its teams “will continue sweeping operations on the ground, remaining vigilant and attentive to intervene and react to any observation of this animal or any information to this subject “.