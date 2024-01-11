The Russian army is attacking in several sectors, there was a secret negotiation on ending the war – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Wednesday

#Russian #army #attacking #sectors #secret #negotiation #war #news #Ukrainian #front #Wednesday

The Russian opposition politician’s team called for sympathizing demonstrations worldwide on January 21, on the occasion of the third anniversary of Alexei Navalny’s imprisonment.

According to Navalny’s supporters, President Vladimir Putin locked up one of his most vocal critics in a penal camp in Russia’s harshest arctic region to silence him.

Don’t let Putin win”

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist who emigrated abroad, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Demonstrations are planned only in foreign locations due to the supposedly harsh action of the Russian security forces.

(MTI)