The Russian army is attacking in several sectors, there was a secret negotiation on ending the war – Our news from the Ukrainian front on Wednesday

#Russian #army #attacking #sectors #secret #negotiation #war #news #Ukrainian #front #Wednesday

The Russian opposition politician’s team called for sympathizing demonstrations worldwide on January 21, on the occasion of the third anniversary of Alexei Navalny’s imprisonment.

According to Navalny’s supporters, President Vladimir Putin locked up one of his most vocal critics in a penal camp in Russia’s harshest arctic region to silence him.

Don’t let Putin win”

Leonid Volkov, Navalny’s chief strategist who emigrated abroad, wrote on Telegram on Tuesday.

Demonstrations are planned only in foreign locations due to the supposedly harsh action of the Russian security forces.

(MTI)

Also Read:  Why has Thailand never been colonized by other countries in the world?

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Civil Servants Here Are Angry That Their Salaries Have Been Suddenly Cut, Loot and Burn Shops!
Posted on
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
The SEC has approved all Bitcoin ETF proposals
Posted on
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
The Nebula Phenomenon Appears in Outer Space, the Koran and Science Explain the Cause
Posted on
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Jennifer Lopez’s first single in ten years is a musical structure: full of samples of old songs | Show
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports TECH Ukraine union USA Video world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News