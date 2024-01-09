The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business

#Russian #economy #battered #sanctions #war #blowing #Putin #telling #Russians #change #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Unfortunately, when V. Putin presented economic growth data at a press conference last December, he was probably close to the truth. According to him, Russia’s GDP growth in 2023 will reach up to 3.5 percent, which will undoubtedly shock Western countries.

The sanctions did not significantly slow down the Russian economy, and in the third quarter of last year, if the statistics presented are to be believed, the economy of the eastern neighbor grew by 5.5 percent over the year. Last year, the Russian economy declined only in the first quarter, when the GDP decreased by 1.8 percent, in the second quarter it already reached almost 5 percent growth.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$

Also Read:  Tourists 'distorted faces' because of heavy rain in Sapa, streets 'flooded like rivers'

Related News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

Editor's Pick

The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
The Russian economy, battered by sanctions and war, is blowing up: V. Putin is not telling the Russians about the change Business
Posted on
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
How much does the new Dacia Duster 2024 cost: official Italian prices
Posted on
When will a day last 25 hours?
When will a day last 25 hours?
Posted on
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Serious road accident in Bacău, as a result of which two children, aged 1 and 3, died. The car had summer tires
Posted on
Tags
abroad akhbar Angola Backbiting celebrity China Company culture economy emphasis Films & Series Football foreign country GAZA GAZA STRIP Hamas Health International international news Israel journal lavieeco media Media and Culture Morocco morocco news morocco newspaper National news Palestine policy Politics press morocco Release Russia soccer sport sports Ukraine union USA Video welcome world world news

Information

Information

Information

Information

Information

Hosted by Byohosting – Most Recommended Web Hosting – for complains, abuse, advertising contact: 
o f f i c e @byohosting.com

More Interesting News