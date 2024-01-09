#Russian #economy #battered #sanctions #war #blowing #Putin #telling #Russians #change #Business

Aa A + A – Reset

Read later

Report an error

Unfortunately, when V. Putin presented economic growth data at a press conference last December, he was probably close to the truth. According to him, Russia’s GDP growth in 2023 will reach up to 3.5 percent, which will undoubtedly shock Western countries.

The sanctions did not significantly slow down the Russian economy, and in the third quarter of last year, if the statistics presented are to be believed, the economy of the eastern neighbor grew by 5.5 percent over the year. Last year, the Russian economy declined only in the first quarter, when the GDP decreased by 1.8 percent, in the second quarter it already reached almost 5 percent growth.

Report an error

Error text highlighted

Your comment*

Report Sent successfully

Thank you for reporting the error

‘,void $.ajax({url:n+”?no_layouts=1″,headers:__is_mobile_app?{“User-Agent”:__mobile_app_ua,”app-platform”:__mobile_app_platform,”app-version”:__mobile_app_version}:{},success:function(e){$